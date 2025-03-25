EDC creators co-developing Sphere show, ‘Unity’

The companies behind two major electronic dance music festivals are coming to Las Vegas for an immersive production at Sphere, according to an online report.

The Sphere is about to get even trippier.

The company that unleashes Electric Daisy Carnival on Las Vegas every year is planning a new show, “Unity,” at the Bulbous Wonder. Insomniac and the equally massive electronic music festival Tomorrowland developing an immersive production to Sphere leading into Labor Day on Aug. 29, 30 and 31.

“This groundbreaking audiovisual spectacle will elevate Labor Day weekend, immersing attendees in a new dimension of music and storytelling via state-of-the-art technology from the world’s most

advanced entertainment venue,” according to a news release Monday announcing the production. “‘Unity’ embodies the core values of both Tomorrowland and Insomniac: Connection, inclusivity, and the unifying power of music.”

Though presented primarily as an audio-video experience, DJs will fold into the show, and a crescendo promised to be “breathtaking.”

Expect a “meticulously curated soundtrack, bridging dance music’s rich history with powerful new orchestra compositions and accompaniments, blending timeless anthems with cinematic arrangements to create an unparalleled auditory experience bringing this journey to life. Each show will build to a breathtaking crescendo, featuring surprise special guest DJ performances during the captivating finale.”

The tickets are on sale April 7, with a presale on at 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday, at unityxsphere.com. The dates fall between the Backstreet Boys’ final show on Aug. 17 and the Eagles’ return on Sept. 5.

Insomniac’s EDC event returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 16-18, bringing 250 acts performing over 16 stages, both all-time highs for the festival. Some 525,000 attendees are expected over the three nights (and early mornings). EDC premiered in Las Vegas in 2013.

Tomorrowland also draws hundreds of thousands to its festivals in Boom, Belgium, presenting an array of electronic dance-music artists.

“Unity” follows Anyma’s “The End of Genesys,” the first electronic-music experience at Sphere.

Chesney’s in the Hall

Upcoming Sphere headliner Kenny Chesney has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The ceremony is set for Oct. 22 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. Chesney has sold 35 million albums throughout his and been named CMA Entertainer of the Year and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year four times apiece.

Chesney is set to play 15 dates at Sphere from May 22-June 21. The recording superstar, who turns 58 on Wednesday (March 26), is due to issue his autobiography, “Heart Life Music” in November and has released new album, “Born,” this week.

Chesney also has his own Blue Chair Bay rum and a SiriusXM channel named after his No Shoes Nation fan club.

”I had a really big dream and I’m still pushing that dream as far as I can,” he said. “I just wanted to record and write songs that reflected the lives of a lot of people that came to our shows. I just wanted to spread as much positive energy and love as I possibly could.”

Cool Hang Alert

Summerlin gets its groove on with Disco Disco at Rouge Room at Red Rock Resort 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Thursday. The music hearkens to Bee Gees, Donna Summer and (yes) Tavares. Costumes optional. Go to rougeroomlv.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.