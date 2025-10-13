Eagles’ Sphere residency to exceed 50 dates

The Eagles’ open-ended engagement at Sphere has extended into February.

The rock legends have added Feb. 20, 21, 27 and 28 to their Bulbous Wonder production. This is in addition to their current series: Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 7, and Nov. 8; and Jan. 23, 24, 30 and 31. Tickets for the new dates are on-sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Oct. 24 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Eagles’ residency now covers 52 dates, the longest headliner series at Sphere. The Eagles opened their run in September 2024. Dead & Company has played 48 shows from May 2024 through this past May. U2 played 40 in its run from September 2023-March 2024.

All of those acts are managed by music-industry powerhouse Irving Azoffand his son, Jeffrey Azoff’s, Full Stop Management entertainment company.

The quartet of shows are presented as a celebration of the Eagles’ 1976 compilation, “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975,” the top-selling album ever in the U.S.

We can also expect an Eagles concert movie in the long-term plans. Sphere Entertainment Chairman and CEO James Dolan said at “The Wizard of Oz” premiere in July, “We’ve already shot the Eagles show.”

