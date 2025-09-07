Eagles make surprise onstage announcement

Sphere Chairman and CEO James Dolan has said The Eagles can play the venue as long as they want. And the band wants to play longer, into 2026.

Band co-founder Don Henley said from the stage Saturday night the rock legends would continue their sold-out residency into next year.

“So in about, a couple days, on Sept. 8, you’ll hear an announcement about tickets for January,” Henley said as the crowd cheered. “You wanna keep hearing these songs we’ll be d—- happy to play them for you … Not only are we glad to be here these days, we’re glad to be pretty much anywhere.”

The band’s current run is Friday and Saturday, continuing Oct. 3, Oct. 4, Oct. 10, Oct. 11, Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 7, and Nov. 8.

Dolan predicted in July 2024 the Eagles would add dates over their stay at Sphere. “The Eagles, first off, are selling like hotcakes. So the likelihood is they will extend. But that’s up to them. They have to decide that. Look, they can play as long as they want.”

