Eagles legend maps end of band’s career

Don Henley says the Eagles will likely be finished this year, which includes dates at Sphere.

Rock fans might heap skepticism on Don Henley’s timeline for the end of the Eagles.

But Henley says the end of the band is coming — soon.

“I think this year will probably be it,” Henley tells “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith in the episode airing Super Bowl Sunday. “I’ve said things like that before, but I feel like we’re getting toward the end. And that will be fine, too.

“You think 2026 will be the end of the Eagles?” Smith asks.

“I think so, yeah, and I’m OK with that,” Henley says.

The Eagles play Sphere for eight more weekend dates from Feb. 20-21 through March 27-28. Their final show on the calendar is at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2. There’s no doubt these are the final chances to see the band in Las Vegas, in Henley’s forecasting.

“I would like to spend more time with my family and growing vegetables (laughs),” Henley says in an advance clip of the segment, which airs at from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m, Sunday. The show also streams on Paramount+, on the show’s YouTube channel and at CBS.com.

The Super Bowl Sunday edition is the highest-rated “CBS Sunday Morning” episode of the year. The Eagles are still a hit on morning TV, too. Henley took the opportunity to update fans on the Eagles’ final chapter.

“I’ve traveled all over the world, but I haven’t seen much of it,” Henley says. “We see the airports and the hotel room and the venue, and we don’t get out much. So I’d like to go to some of the same places I’ve been and see more of those places, before it all disappears or gets vaporized or whatever.”

The Eagles’ career dates to 1971. They have sold more than 150 million albums internationally and are one of the best-selling American bands in history. “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” collection is the best-selling album in U.S. history, last month surpassing 40 million units in sales and streams.

Still a huge concert draw, the Eagles consistently sell out their dates at Sphere. They will have played 56 shows at the Bulbous Wonder when they close in March.

In his CBS appearance, Henley noted the two environmental organizations he chairs, Walden Woods Project (1990) to protect the site of Henry David Thoreau’s work in Massachusetts; and the Caddo Lake Institute to preserve wetlands in Texas.

“I don’t ever want to have a one-dimensional life,” Henley says. “I mean this is great, this is wonderful … I have four kids and a grandchild. There are just lots of other things to do.”

