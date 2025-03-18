Eagles extend their Sphere residency with 4 new dates

The legendary rock band known for hits like “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy” announced four new dates this fall for their Sphere residency in Las Vegas.

In pure numbers, the Eagles continue to close ground on U2 and Dead & Company at Sphere.

As forecast Monday, the legacy rockers have added dates this fall, running Sept. 5, 6 12 and 13. That’s 36 shows over 18 weekends for the classic rockers out of L.A.

Pre-sale is 10 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday and general on-sale is March 28. The band’s previously booked run continues April 4-5, and April 11-12.

Dead & Co. returns Saturday, adding 18 dates their 2024 series for 48 total shows. This run continues through May 17, and represents the most Sphere shows by a single headliner.

U2 banked 40 performances from September 2023 through March 2024.

Today’s Eagles are Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, Glenn Frey’s son. Veteran touring musicians Will Hollis (the music director, on keys), Scott Crago (joining Henley on drums and percussion), Steuart Smith on guitar and vocals, and Michael Thompson on keys and vocals.

“Hotel California” opens, with a ‘67 Chevy Impala Super Sport convertible cruising on a dark desert highway into Hollywood. ”Lyin’ Eyes,” “Take it to the Limit,” “Life in the Fast Lane” (expanded to include a trek from Primm to Sphere’s VIP entrance), “Take It Easy,” “Desperado” and “Heartache Tonight” pepper a hit-jammed set list.

Eagles’ demand has not ebbed since the band kicked off their Sphere production in September. Last summer, Dolan said, “The Eagles, first off, are selling like hotcakes. So the likelihood is they will extend. But that’s up to them. They have to decide that. Look, they can play as long as they want.”

The new shows are reportedly being filmed for an upcoming Sphere concert film. Big Sky cameras and drones were in the venue over the weekend. An Eagles movie would join U2’s concert film in rotation at Sphere. All of this activity about a year and a half after “The Long Goodbye” tour premiered.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.