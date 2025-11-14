Dozens of celebs turn out for Las Vegas Strip awards show — PHOTOS

Jewel performs onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by ...
Jewel performs onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Darryl McDaniels, Steve Wozniak and Mike Tyson attend as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Tallulah Willis attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Bozoma Saint John attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Alec Benjamin, Jonah Marais and Zia Victoria attend as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Alec Benjamin attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Sheila E. attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Bishop Briggs attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Loni Love attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Jewel attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Bozoma Saint John and Loni Love attend as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Perez Hilton attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Mike Tyson and Loni Love attend as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Steve Wozniak attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Steve Wozniak and Janet Hill attend as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Flavor Flav attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Flavor Flav attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Bishop Briggs attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Jewel attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Bishop Briggs performs onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Flavor Flav attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Darryl "DMC" McDaniels performs onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Loni Love speaks onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Alec Benjamin performs onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Keith Tutt and Jon Foreman perform onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Cassadee Pope performs onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Steve Wozniak and Janet Hill speak onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Gavin Magnus performs onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
JP Saxe performs onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Rachel Platten attends as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Darryl "DMC" McDaniels speaks onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Sheila E. and Loni Love attend as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Flavor Flav performs onstage as Villa Bibbiani presents the inaugural Not Alone Awards, co-hosted by Jewel and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)
Kats!

Dozens of celebs turn out for Las Vegas Strip awards show — PHOTOS

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2025 - 12:02 pm
 

When Jewel says you are not alone, you can take it to the bank. Or, to the Strip.

The superstar singer-songwriter and mental-health advocate delivered her first “Not Alone Awards” to the Wynn on Wednesday night. Emmy-winning comic Loni Love co-hosted. The event supported Jewel’s Las Vegas-based Inspiring Children Foundation. The organization and event advance the dialogue in addressing mental-health issues, through research, clinical innovation, technology, advocacy, philanthropy and art.

Jewel, Rachel Platten, Flavor Flav, Alec Benjamin, Cassadee Pope, Bishop Briggs, Gavin Magnus, JP Saxe and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels performed. Mike Tyson, Bozoma Saint John, Josh Wolf and and Jonah Marais were among the celeb attendees.

Presented by Villa Bibbiani and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, the event was livestreamed on iHeartRadio’s official YouTube channel. The award show is also set to air this month as a one-hour special on iHeartRadio’s “Coffee Shop Radio.”

The ceremony served as the centerpiece of the Not Alone Summit, a three-day, invitation-only mental health conference co-hosted by Jewel and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. The Summit was a meeting point for CEOs, artists, athletes, philanthropists, clinicians, researchers and youth ambassadors to advance emotional and mental health.

Mental-health innovators were honored for their work in addressing the public’s emotional-and mental-health care. The No Quit Award, recognizing resilience and perseverance, was given to Kevin Hines, a renowned mental health advocate who uses his own story of survival to inspire hope, healing, and recovery in others. The Jewel Never Broken Award, which honors the strength to grow and shine through life’s challenges, was presented to The Trevor Project and accepted by CEO Jaymes Black.

McDaniels was presented with the Not Alone Award, the recognizing an individual whose life reflects the “Not Alone” mission of mission: connection, courage and compassion.

Platten accepted the Not Alone Album of the Year award and performed her hit “Fight Song.” Students and alumni of the Inspiring Children Foundation joined her on stage.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

