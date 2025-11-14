Dozens of celebs turn out for Las Vegas Strip awards show — PHOTOS
Dozens of stars and advocates joined Jewel’s “Not Alone Awards” at the Wynn.
When Jewel says you are not alone, you can take it to the bank. Or, to the Strip.
The superstar singer-songwriter and mental-health advocate delivered her first “Not Alone Awards” to the Wynn on Wednesday night. Emmy-winning comic Loni Love co-hosted. The event supported Jewel’s Las Vegas-based Inspiring Children Foundation. The organization and event advance the dialogue in addressing mental-health issues, through research, clinical innovation, technology, advocacy, philanthropy and art.
Jewel, Rachel Platten, Flavor Flav, Alec Benjamin, Cassadee Pope, Bishop Briggs, Gavin Magnus, JP Saxe and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels performed. Mike Tyson, Bozoma Saint John, Josh Wolf and and Jonah Marais were among the celeb attendees.
Presented by Villa Bibbiani and powered by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, the event was livestreamed on iHeartRadio’s official YouTube channel. The award show is also set to air this month as a one-hour special on iHeartRadio’s “Coffee Shop Radio.”
The ceremony served as the centerpiece of the Not Alone Summit, a three-day, invitation-only mental health conference co-hosted by Jewel and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. The Summit was a meeting point for CEOs, artists, athletes, philanthropists, clinicians, researchers and youth ambassadors to advance emotional and mental health.
Mental-health innovators were honored for their work in addressing the public’s emotional-and mental-health care. The No Quit Award, recognizing resilience and perseverance, was given to Kevin Hines, a renowned mental health advocate who uses his own story of survival to inspire hope, healing, and recovery in others. The Jewel Never Broken Award, which honors the strength to grow and shine through life’s challenges, was presented to The Trevor Project and accepted by CEO Jaymes Black.
McDaniels was presented with the Not Alone Award, the recognizing an individual whose life reflects the “Not Alone” mission of mission: connection, courage and compassion.
Platten accepted the Not Alone Album of the Year award and performed her hit “Fight Song.” Students and alumni of the Inspiring Children Foundation joined her on stage.
