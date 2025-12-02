Downtown Las Vegas club that opened with rock legend is closing

Sand Dollar Downtown reps say the shutdown does not affect the original club on Polaris and Spring Mountain.

Sand Dollar Downtown’s zenith was its grand-opening celebration on May 26, 2022. John Popper of Blues Traveler, Franky Perez and Billy F. Gibbons ofZZ Top performed.

The event blew in about a month after the new Sand Dollar’s soft opening. The place at the Plaza was packed with patrons, promise and Pop Up Pizza.

But the Sand Dollar Down will be closed the middle of this month. A statement Monday from a company rep:

“The Sand Dollar Downtown will be closing, with its final day of service on December 14th. We are deeply grateful to our guests, staff, and community for their support of this location.

“This closure does not affect The Sand Dollar Lounge on Spring Mountain, which remains in full operation and continues to serve the Las Vegas community with the same live music, cocktails, and hospitality our guests know and love.

We look forward to welcoming everyone at our Spring Mountain location.”

This is the first on-the-record confirmation of the club closing after reports surfaced on social media.

The OG Sand Dollar Lounge on Polaris and Spring Mountain, established in 1976, has been flourishing. But the Plaza location has not staged any live entertainment since the night of July 27.

Hotel CEO Jonathan Jossel said Saturday that he was not ready to formally announce the new concept in the club space. But expect a pop-up concept to move in, and not a partnership with the Sand Dollar team. Jossel was unavailable for comment Monday.

The shutdown of the live-music club comes about six months after the variety show “Mavericks,” which ran in Plaza Showroom, announced it would go on hiatus in July. The show starring creator and specialty-act favorite Amy Saunders ran about for about 15 months. Reopening plans for the production have not materialized.

In the meantime, the Plaza announced Monday plans to bring back its New Year’s Eve party. The hotel is dialing up the only NYE fireworks show downtown.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.