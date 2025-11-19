‘Door is definitely open’ for a return of Kruise at Las Vegas resort

Of all the fans who filled Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for the Kiss Kruise over the weekend, Cliff Atkinson stood out.

Wearing a blue blazer and jeans, Atkinson did not blend in with the 3,000 or so Kiss devotees wearing assorted bedazzlement, leather costumes and the band’s glistening makeup.

But no one appreciated the event more than Atkinson, a rock fan regardless of the attire. His hotel’s 1,500 rooms were sold out for all three days. And because this event was “Landlocked In Vegas,” as defined, those attending treated the event as if on a real cruise. They stayed at the resort, spent money and seemed to forget they weren’t on the high seas.

Even Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, co-founders of the legendary rock band, were spotted at the resort morning, noon and night.

The success has Atkinson ready to shout it, shout it, shout it out loud.

“The door is definitely open for a return,” Atkinson said Tuesday. “I think that Paul and Gene and their team were really happy with how it turned out. It was a change from a cruise, but they loved performing at the theatre. It’s such a historic venue and a great room to perform in.”

Atkinson spent two hours in his office with legendary rock exec Doc McGhee, who has managed Kiss, Bon Jovi and Mötley Crüe. As Atkinson said, “He is a friend and mentor and someone I have great respect for.”

The most recent Kiss lineup of Stanley, Simmons, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer reunited for an acoustic set Friday, their first appearance since 2023 and also first since original guitarist Ace Frehley’s death last month.

The crowd was issued candles for a tribute to Frehley, with Stanley saying, “Before we get going, we just wanted to take a moment to think about somebody who was at the foundation of this band. We’re talking about Ace. Why don’t we take a moment, a little quiet, think about him looking down on us – from (planet) Jendell, probably – let’s have a moment for Ace. Candles up.”

The band then rolled into unplugged versions of “Beth,” “Hard Luck Woman,” and “Nothin’ to Lose,” among other classics. Joined by former member and guitar virtuoso Bruce Kulick, the band played an eclectic set Saturday to a packed house, introduced by reliably roaring magician Criss Angel.

In a confetti tornado, the guys shut it down with “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud,” and “Rock N Roll All Nite.”

The “KISS” logo, glowing from the back of the stage and shining all over the resort, remains a powerful brand. The insignia is sure to live for generations. Atkinson said at least 250 teenage Kiss Army recruits attended the event. Fans from all 50 states were reportedly represented.

The weekend included a guitar-pick throwing contest hosted by Simmons (with suspense comparable to Power Slap, from what we hear), a cooking demonstration led by Stanley (pasta is his passion), and a full-band Q&A moderated by wrestling icon/rocker/actor Chris Jericho.

Stanley shared, “I’ve always thought that you can get the biggest production, but a band that’s no good is still no good with all the trappings. But this band at its core has always been a kick-ass band.”

Others that booted some tush were Kulick’s band, with Vegas rock vets Todd Kerns out front and Brent Fitz on drums, joined by Joe McGinness from Kuarantine on bass. Black ‘N Blue (with co-founder Thayer reuniting with his original band) crushed it to close Sunday’s events at The Theater. The kids from School of Rock, fan-favorite tribute band KISS Nation and DJ Noiz all get a nod.

The hotel is now filling with the F1 crowd, and sold out Friday and Saturday night. Several team crews were checking in Monday as the Kiss Army was filing out. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is a different sort of rock show, but wear earplugs, and maybe a blazer.

Cool Hang Alert

Rita Lim’s “Around the World in 90 Minutes” is back at Myron’s at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lim samples The Beatles, Gino Vannelli, Gloria Estefan, Harry Belafonte, Barbra Streisand, Sade, Edith Piaf, ABBA, Nat King Cole, The Archies (OK, not really). But it’s a music buffet, and Lim is simply a wonderful vocalist. Go to thesmithcenter.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.