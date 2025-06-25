Fans swarm tickets for Dolly Parton’s upcoming Las Vegas run

Adele. Garth. Dolly.

The first two artists in that list sold out every ticket to every show in their residencies at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dolly Parton has joined that list.

Ticketmaster announced around 11:15 a.m. to those waiting in the queue that all six dates had sold out. Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Palace and the Colosseum teamed on a social post 15 minutes later, thanking fans who logged on for tickets, and stating “the demand far exceeded the available tickets.”

Thank you to all the fans who logged on for tickets to Dolly: Live in Las Vegas today. The demand far exceeded the available tickets and there are no more tickets available at this time. pic.twitter.com/5dzTNFfeu9 — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) June 25, 2025

The queue for those trying to get tickets at 10:01 a.m. exceeded 700,000. The total number of tickets on sale for the six dates was about 26,000.

A formal sellout does not preclude the opportunity to purchase tickets on the secondary market — if you’re well-financed. LasVegasTickets.com show’s the “get-in” prices in the upper mezzanine starting at $1,600.

Parton’s first run at the Colosseum is set for Dec. 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, 13. The residency runs alongside the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The on-sale was comparatively close to Monday’s announcement of the series. Typically residency announcements are made about a week ahead of the on-sale, or about four days on the short end.

But the public announcement of Parton playing Las Vegas generated enormous national interest. Concert promoter Live Nation Las Vegas and Ticketmaster opened the sale just 48 hours after going pubic. The strategy seems to have worked.

