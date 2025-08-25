Dolby Live residency captured on first live recording

“There was no question about which nights would be chosen,” says Sammy Hagar, whose live album from Park MGM is due Oct. 10.

The Van Hagar show has achieved a first at Dolby Live.

“Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band — The Residency” is due Oct. 10. This is the first live album ever out of the venue, which opened in December 2016. The first track, “Summer Nights,” is streaming now.

Hagar recorded performances from all 33 cities on his “Best of All Worlds” world tour, and the entire nine-show series at Dolby Live from April 30 to May 17. Almost all of “Summer Night’s” songs were taken from the second show on May 2, and the May 17 finale.

“There was no question about which nights would be chosen,” Hagar said Sunday. “It’s a good argument for any artist to play a residency. It allows you to be rested, you don’t have to travel, you can play the same place every night and rehearse and make song changes in the set every night. It gives fans more for their money.”

Hagar was teamed with original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, the booming drummer Kenny Aronoff and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Rai Thistlethwayte.

Hagar focused on Van Halen cuts from his 1985-96 stint, with some solo classics and a couple songs from the band’s David Lee Roth era. “Right Now,” “Top of the World,” “There’s Only One Way To Rock,” “I Can’t Drive 55,” and “Love Walks In” were constants on the set list. Hagar also premiered “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight,” conjured from his dream about Eddie Van Halen, during the residency.

This was an inherently “analog” production. Hagar and the band played everything live on stage, no tracks. Naturally, the Santo Tequila shots were authentic.

“We are doing the Van Hagar era justice, and it’s really live, not re-recorded, not auto-tuned or tampered with,” Hagar said. “This is real, live music.” Hagar is ready for a sequel at the venue in ‘26, saying, “I would definitely do it again next year.”

