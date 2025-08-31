James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, poses for photographers during ...
James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, poses for photographers during the arrivals at the premiere of "The Wizard of Oz" at Sphere, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, center, poses with his granddaughters during arrivals at the premiere of "The Wizard of Oz" at Sphere, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Sphere President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Koester, left, and Sphere Entertainment Chairman and CEO Jim Dolan and "Wizard of Oz" Visual Effects Supervisor Ben Grossmann are shown at a news conference at Sphere Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sphere Entertainment Executive Chairman and CEO Jim Dolan is shown with his executive team in full costume at the opening of "Wizard of Oz at Sphere" Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram
The credits for "Wizard of OZ at Sphere" are shown on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram
Sphere Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan's name is shown on the credits for "Wizard of OZ at Sphere" on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram
Kats!

Dolan is the Wizard, Munchkin ‘Chief Muckety-Muck’ in Sphere premiere

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2025 - 11:54 am
 

It isn’t a stretch to refer to Jim Dolan as the man behind the curtain at “Wizard Of Oz at Sphere.” He has actually assumed the role.

The Sphere Entertainment Executive Chairman and CEO made an unbilled appearance as the Wizard after Thursday’s opening-night performance, Dolan was hidden on stage left for the first performance of the post-show production for ticket-holders leaving the main show.

Frantically pulling levers and calling out the famous line, “Ignore that man behind the curtain!” Dolan worked performed as the emerald-green image for about a half-minute. Then, dramatically, the curtain was pulled away. Many guests cheered. Many other had no idea who was being revealed.

Dolan was otherwise out front of the opening-night event. He told visiting media that he and Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav enlisted AI artists to place their faces over Munchkins’ faces in the new “WOZ.”

Alongside Sphere President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Koester and “Wizard of Oz” Visual Effects Supervisor Ben Grossman, Dolan revealed the move during a press event prior to Thursday’s opening. He said said the scene lasts “a very short two seconds,” adding, “I challenge you to find it.” I didn’t catch it in the premiere showing, but sharp eyes on social media did.

Dolan and his executive team behind “WOZ” also dressed as the primary characters for the premiere. Dolan was in his Wizard suit. He brought out the execs for a few words before the show started. His praise reached the crowd even as

Dolan is also listed as ‘Chief Muckety-Muck” in the closing credit. That list of hundreds of professionals doesn’t roll at the end. It is stretched across Sphere’s vast screen, showing visitors the depth and breadth of this production.

Post-party at FBLV

Sphere’s top-level exec and VIP invitees hit Poodle Room at Fontainebleau post-post party. Broadway icon Jessica Vosk, who starred as Elphaba in “Wicked,” on Broadway from July 2018 to May 2019 was the headlining singer. Koester introduced Vosk who told the party, “Maybe we can all sing this little ditty togetehr … We all know the words.” The song, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” was note-perfect.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

