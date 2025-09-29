Doja Cat sets tour stop in Las Vegas

Doja Cat is providing ample advance notice for her world tour stop in Las Vegas.

Doja Cat is providing ample advance notice for her world tour stop in Las Vegas.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar is playing T-Mobile Arena on Halloween 2026. Plan accordingly, costume-wise and ticket-wise. The tour is on sale to the public 10 a.m. Oct. 10 at Ticketmaster.com. Go to signup.ticketmaster.com/dojacat for presale information. Those presales run through the week leading to the public on-sale.

The 2026 dates follow Doja’s previously announced shows across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia later this fall and winter. The “Tour Ma Vie World Tour,” marks Doja’s first headlining tour over Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Latin America.

The series is promoted by Live Nation, supporting Doja Cat’s fifth studio album, “Vie,” which was released last week. The video for “Gorgeous” is out now.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.