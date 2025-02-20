‘Do you remember?’ Las Vegas gala’s connection with Earth Wind & Fire

Earth Wind & Fire is performing at this weekend’s Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala, and the band’s best-known song has a connection to the cause.

September 21 takes up a unique place in history. It’s the date of the September equinox, Bill Murray’s and Stephen King’s birthday, and the date that Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson danced the foxtrot on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2009.

Osmond and Johnson danced to Earth Wind & Fire’s “September” in the trot that won the “DWTS” championship.

Of course, the song opens with, “Do you remember, the 21st night of September?”

The song is serendipitous, not just because Osmond and EWF’s Verdine White are good friends (true, I twice caught White at Donny & Marie shows at the Flamingo). Sept. 21 is World’s Alzheimer’s Day, as bestowed by the Alzheimer’s Association.

EWF is performing at Saturday’s Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event raises money for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health’s efforts to treat and cure many brain disorders — including Alzheimer’s.

“When asked, ‘What is my favorite song?’ Same as my wife, Camille,” says Larry Ruvo, who co-founded the Ruvo Center alongside his wife. “It’s ‘September, and if you know the song, you know about the 21st of September 21. Can you believe how this all came together?”

What good fortune. As they say in gaming, sports and even philanthropy, you make your own luck. And Earth Wind & Fire has a “must” song for Saturday’s set list.

Love for sail, and sale

From the Power of Love live auction (or, as I refer to it, the “Don’t gesture with the paddle” part of the program), a seven-day cruise on the M.Y. Maridome, 54-meter superyacht, for 10 guests in five staterooms. Fifty-four meters is about 60 yards, about how far Tom Brady can still throw a football.

What else … there are three indoor and two outdoor dining areas, a full gym and swimming pool. Not sure about pickleball. Bestowed by Roza and Solomon Lew, the value is $350,000.

Cool Hang Alert

A nod to Mark Shunock, founder of The Space, who is also warming up the crowd at Saturday’s Power of Love event: The next Monday’s Dark benefits Retriever Rescue. As always, an eclectic set of music guests, with Shunock in full, foul mirth mode. Go to thespacelv.com for intel.

And an announcement is forthcoming about The Space that will shine a light on its future. Big things, friends.

