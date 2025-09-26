DJ headliner expands residency at Sphere

Illenium has expanded his Sphere residency with three dates in April.

The first performer to headline Allegiant Stadium and Sphere expanding his run at the Bulbous Wonder.

Illenium is adding April 2, 3 and 4 shows to his previously announced March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 dates at Sphere. This is another bump in dates “due to overwhelming demand,” according to a news release. All shows are on sale at illenium.com.

This is the 34-year-old DJ, producer and songwriter’s first run at Sphere. The shows will support the album “Odyssey,” set to arrive “soon,” according to Republic Records.

The performances will feature the single “Forever,” British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan and Swedish artist Alna; and “In My Arms,” with Hayla, another British performer and among the most in-demand vocalists in electronic music. That track has generated 9 billion streams.

Illenium’s show is the third EDM production at Sphere. It follows Anyma’s eight “End of Genesys” shows from Dec. 27-March 2, and the current Insomniac-Tomorrowland Unity series, which runs through Oct. 18.

The animation studio Woodblock is partnering in the production. The Berlin-based company is known for “cinematic storytelling and immersive design,” says a news release. Woodblock is leading the show’s creative and technical production.

As previously noted, the electronic-music star and producer was the first headliner of any type to play a ticketed show at Allegiant Stadium in July 2021.

Born Nicholas D. Miller, Illenium has starred at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau, Zouk at Resorts World Las Vegas, Tao Group hospitality venues, multiple EDC events and the original format of Life is Beautiful. The headliner says of the new release, ” “Odyssey is a journey of self discovery and acceptance. It’s a moment where fans feel understood, a space where we’re all together and present for that same emotional escape.”

