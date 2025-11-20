‘Destination’ production sweeps back to Las Vegas

“Disney’s The Lion King” played a little more than two years at Mandalay Bay. The touring show is back at The Smith Center.

One night in the pre-“Michael Jackson One” and post-“Chicago” days, I attended a performance of “Disney’s The Lion King” at Mandalay Bay Theater. The audience was filled with parents and kids, and one solo journo.

As the house lights went up for intermission (this show was one of the last in Las Vegas with a full break), I turned and made eye contact with the guy across the aisle.

It was Brandon Flowers of The Killers. He was there with his wife, Tana. “Of all the gin joints,” I said. Then I ran cover for him to the concession stand.

“The Lion King” didn’t run too long on the Strip, opening April 2009 and closing December 2011. But it captivated audiences, whether famous or families. The touring version of the production is playing Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center through Nov. 30.

“This show is a destination. We had a lot of stars come to the show in Las Vegas,” says Monique Midgette, a cast member in the show’s run from April 2009-December 2011. “I remember Quincy Jones being there. Gwen Stefani was there. I remember meeting Laurence Fishburne and his family there.”

Today, Midgette is the touring show’s resident director. In those days, she was a swing for all female roles and covered the characters Shenzi and Rafiki.

“I could have been anyone, any day,” Midgette says.

The touring show is a must for TSC’s Broadway Series musical-theater fans. The production incorporates the puppet artistry originated by Julie Taymor and Michael Curry. The intricate, functional costumes are managed by current puppet supervisor Michael Reilly, who has been with the production for more than 25 years.

Midgette took over as resident director in March. “The Lion King” seems a production settled in its story line and performances, but there is always room for tweaking.

“This year has been about putting new people into the show and making sure that the understudies know their roles,” Midgette says. “I’m making sure that it stays with its artistic integrity. I love being in rehearsal. I like to challenge people with new questions about the relationships between the characters and how they can bring themselves to those characters.”

“The Lion King” speaks to fantasy, an intentionally animated adaptation of interpersonal relationships. It was envisioned for the masses.

“It’s a timeless story about family, about community, it’s a coming-of-age story,” Midgette says. “I think everyone can find someone or something they identify with, and no matter when you see it in your life. Whether you’re on a date, whether you’re with your family, it touches you.”

Not easy being green

Mark Shunock played the role of Timon on “The Lion King” tour from 2007-08. We will refer that period as, “The Green Years.” Shunock was never able to wipe away the character’s emerald tone.

“I looked like I had jaundice,” the founder of The Space jokes.

The run ended a little more than four years before Shunock arrived in Las Vegas for “Rock of Ages” at The Venetian. He wore a mullet as the musical conjurer Lonny, a more befitting style (at least for him), and a lot easier to remove.

