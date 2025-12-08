Despite being ‘worst singer’ in family Tim McGraw shines at Caesars

Tim McGraw listed his various physical maladies, but was in fine form in his Colosseum opener.

Tim McGraw’s father, the late legendary pitcher Tug McGraw, was a “closer” in his Major League career. The elder McGraw had to be ready, immediately and on short notice, to take the mound. When the manager lifted and tapped his left arm (McGraw was a lefty), it was time to step up and throw smoke.

Tim McGraw is that type of performer, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where he opened Thursday and headlined again Saturday. The four-show engagement continues Friday and Saturday, a way to lasso the National Finals Rodeo community — and the hats were out for McGraw’s performance.

The country music superstar and actor was summoned to fill most of the dates left vacant when Dolly Parton postponed her scheduled debut at the theater for health problems. We expect Dolly to reschedule a return in the fall of 2026.

In his reliever role, McGraw showed he is fit, eager and able to play the room in which he premiered in November 2005, on his “Earth To America!” tour.

A few quick-shot notes from Thursday’s opener:

— McGraw mentioned his various physical maladies, requiring two total knee replacements and a quartet of back surgeries, related to his days as a rodeo contestant. The series of medical episodes had McGraw wondering if he would need to retire from the stage. But he’s still lean, in show shape, and twice walked the full circle around the orchestra section (as he passed our section, I called out, “I’m ready for our interview!” which has not transpired). McGraw also made his way to the far back of the theater on house right, as if scouting the seating plot during an actual performance.

— McGraw stated he’s “the worst singer in my family,” an eyebrow raising comment unless you count his similarly famous wife, Faith Hill. He noted her vocal prowess, and that of his daughters Audrey, Maggie and Gracie. We well remember Hill shining in “Soul 2 Soul” at The Venetian Theatre in 2012, but she did not take the stage at the Colosseum.

— Audrey McGraw DID take the stage, and leapt into “Barracuda” by Heart. There are a number of ways such a bold choice could turn out, not all of them positive. But Audrey McGraw crushed that song, backed by McGraw’s collection of country-rock musicians. She had command, and when she left I was actually disappointed that she didn’t follow with, “Alone” or something else from Ann and Nancy Wilson. And this after Gracie McGraw, Hill and McGraw’s oldest daughter, blasting through Joe’s Pub in New York on a cover of Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain.”

— Joe Torre was in the house. McGraw called out the Hall of Fame player and manager from the VIP section. Torre and Tug McGraw were teammates very briefly with the Mets in 1975.

— McGraw was handed a black, rhinestone-covered jacket and also a NFR jacket with The Mirage logo stitched across the back. Otherwise he was in black jeans and a collared suit. Simple and solid.

— “Live Like Your Dying” is the quintessential walk-off number, referring to a disturbing medical report, McGraw calling out, “I went skydiving, I went Rocky Mountain climbing, I went 2.7 seconds on a bull named Fu Man Chu.”

These days the country star is living it out on this stage and also portraying James Dillard Dutton in “1883” on Paramount+. He might be playing through injury, and certainly closer to the end of his performance career than the start. But when the veteran entertainer is performing, he feels no pain.

Doc pays Murray a house visit

Tennis legend Andre Agassi was spotted at Murray Sawchuck’s Las Vegas home on Saturday. Sawchuck was the one who spotted him. This was a scheduled visit. Agassi was interviewed for an upcoming documentary on tennis sensation Novak Djokovic. Sawchuck rents out his home for such doc-interview segments.

Sawchuck and his wife, former “Jubilee” and “Crazy Girls” cast member and budding magician Dani Elizabeth, performed their Christmas show at Freedom Hall in Anthem on Saturday. Elizabeth, Becs O’Hara and Sarah Romanowsky backed Old Dominion on Friday and Saturday at PH Live at Planet Hollywood. Full-showgirl mode.

Up next, the Sawchucks appear during the Hollywood Christmas Parade, airing from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday on The CW. Sawchuck’s third appearance and Elizabeth’s first, performing magic bits of her own.

Might we recommend …

The Magicians Room at Linq Promenade. The venue celebrated its VIP grand opening on Thursday night. “Late Night Magic,” David Goldrake, Farrell Dillon and “Haunted Brunch” in rotation. Venue founder Damian Costa of Pompey Entertainment has another distinctively Vegas-themed room, a place where magicians can convene and (we are serious) support one another. The crane arcade at the entrance is a quirky touch; the Levit8 Lounge is a spot where the person next to you might produce a deck say, “Pick a card, any card.” Pull one. You’ll be entertained.

Sweets to return

It was with great regret we could not make Melody Sweets’ annual Christmas show at Myron’s on Friday. Blame or credit Zac Brown Band, opening at Sphere that night. Pre-Bulbous Wonder, life was so much simpler … But know that our longtime favorite as the Green Fairy in “Absinthe” from 2011 to 2017 is back May 23. Sweets has become one of the local recurring headliners at Myron’s, a welcome splash of sass in that room’s roster.

The venue will be remodeled for ‘26, too. This is a welcome move, to be headed up by the Emmy Award-winning designer (and a fine London tour guide) Andy Walmsley. Stick around for details.

Cool Hang Alert

Nowhere at Fontainebleau continues “Nowhere Goes Country” concept with Eddie Clendening Trio on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; Sierra Black on Thursday; Meghan Patrick on Friday and George Birge on Saturday. No cover, reservations encouraged. The music runs 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Go to fontainebleaulasvegas.com for intel.

