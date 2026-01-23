Daring club duo sets new dates on Las Vegas Strip

Sofi Tukker’s Sophie Tucker-Weld aays, “I never anticipated I would even be a DJ,” but is packing XS and Encore Beach Club.

More “Butter” is better for Wynn Nightlife.

Column favorite Sofi Tukker is back with the powerhouse nightlife company this year, headlining at Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. The genre-defying duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern return to EBC on April 25, and alternate both venues on select dates through Sept. 18.

The duo’s latest release, “Butter,” is colored with Brazilian sounds and instrumental arrangements. It is the quasi-sequel to “Bread,” their similarly bold 2024 release

“It’s this constant evolution process, a learning process. I started as a jazz singer-songwriter, and then Tucker introduced me, really, to electronic music,” Hawley-Weld said in a September interview. “From there, I never anticipated I would even be a DJ, but now I now I love it.”

Also, “Big Bootie Mix” series creators Two Friends has booked multiple dates at XS Nightclub, beginning Friday night. We most recently caught the duo of Eli Sones and Matthew Halper in November, during “Neon City Fest” at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. These shows are up and on sale at wynncocial.com.

