Cyndi Lauper’s not finished: Las Vegas Strip series upcoming

Cyndi Lauper will headline her first extended engagement in Las Vegas at the Colosseum in April and May.

The workin’ day’s not done for Cyndi Lauper.

The “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” superstar will headline five dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace “from April 24-May 2. Lauper plans to turn the town into “Cyn City” April 24, 25, 29 and May 1-2 (tickets onsale 10 a.m. Pacific time time Friday.

The series opens after Lauper is inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November. “Working Girl, The Musical,” with Lauper’s an original score premieres that month at La Jolla Playhouse in California.

This is Lauper’s first extended engagement in Las Vegas. The announcement follows her most recent (but not last) performances at the Hollywood Bowl on Aug. 29-30, closing the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.”

That performance, “A Grammy Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl,” aired Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ and is still streaming on the online platform. Cher, Joni Mitchell, John Legend and SZA, Angelique Kidjo, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty, Jake Wesley Rogers, and video tributes from Brandi Carlile and Billie Eilish.

Lauper’s final tour is featured in the 2024 documentary “Let the Canary Sing” on Paramount+.

Lauper, 72, has a history on and off the stage in Las Vegas.

She has headlined at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel (2016), MGM Grand Garden (co-headlining with Cher in 2014, and on the “True Colors” tour in 2007), the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay (2010) and Mandalay Bay Events Center (2003).

Lauper also dueted with Cher on “If I Could Turn Back Time” in the “VH1: Divas Las Vegas” broadcast at the MGM Grand in 2002. In 2014, Lauper was composer for the Broadway touring musical “Kinky Boots,” which premiered at The Smith Center. Lauper went on to become the first woman to win a Tony for best original score.

Lauper vaulted to international stardom with her 1983 debut album, “She’s So Unusual,” with No. 1 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and the top-five singles “Time After Time,” “She Bop” and “All Through the Night.” Her second and third albums, “True Colors” (1986) and “A Night to Remember” (1989), produced the hit singles “True Colors” and “I Drove All Night.”

Fans are encouraged to check out the Netflix documentary “The Greatest Night in Pop,” revisiting the “We Are the World” recording session. Lauper is captured in her commercial heyday in that doc.

