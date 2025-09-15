Crowd of 6,000 packs free Las Vegas EDM event; Halloween show next

A huge crowd jammed Fremont East on Friday night to Major Lazer Soundsystem, with more shows to come.

LONDON — The Kats! Bureau at this writing is a coffee pub in the West End. We are here for Penn and Teller’s shows at The Palladium. More coming from P&T, and also Chef James Trees (coincidentally) and other Vegas folks in this city. But we are keeping up with events at home. To wit:

A 6,000-person party

The “Feed The Block” EDM show drew a crowd of 6,000 to Fremont East on Friday night. Major Lazer Soundsystem, featuring electronic-music vet Diplo, DJs Walshy Fire and ApeDrums, and rising British-Jamaican star America Foster, headlined the free event. Foster has grown the act to a quartet. She contributed to “Gangsta,” Major Lazer’s first original track since 2024. The release also brings in frequent collaborator Busy Signal and producer Kybba.

“Feed The Block” has already made plans to return Oct. 27, the headliner to be announced. The now-recurring event takes over the intersection of 6th and Fremont Streets. Its stage is the Forest House Art Car. The giant art piece has been a highlight and curiosity at Burning Man, Electric Daisy Carnival and Life is Beautiful.

Major Lazer played Light It Up, Lean On and Que Calor. “Genre-bending collaborations,” which might be the Description of the Year for live music, ruled the night.

“Feed The Block” is a concept and experience to get behind. Corner Bar Management and Wynn Nightlife are its partners. The Halloween-week event continues its momentum. Corner Bar founder Ryan Doherty says the overarching vision is to make it a monthly, no-cover, party for the 18-over crowd.

Lil Jon in starting lineup

On the topic of entertaining the masses, Lil Jon is playing the halftime show and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child is performing the anthem at Monday’s Raiders-Chargers tilt. A mariachi band is on hand, recognizing Mexican Independence Day weekend. David Perrico and the Raiders House Band is back for their fifth season. As previously reported, Summerlin South Little League will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch, where dreams come true.

B&W returns to Kaos

The 39th annual Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) Black & White Party is back Saturday night at Kaos Nightclub at the Palms. Frederic Alexander (aka Freddy Godinez and Alexander Stabler) co-host.

David Hernandez of “American Idol,” Symone and Mirage of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” the ladies of “Fantasy,” the cast of “Vegas! The Show” and yet-to-be named acts are on the bill.

This year’s theme is “Wild West.” Organizers emphasize, “Wear as much black-and-white as you want, or as little as you can get away with.”

I predict — going out on a limb here — chaps will be prevalent. Go to afanlv.org for tickets, intel and fashion tips.

New Music Alert

The velvet vocals of crooner Jonathan Karrant are captured on his “Live In Concert” album, released Friday. Karrant and pianist Joe Alterman, bassist Mike Gurrola and drummer Kevin Kanner recorded the 14 songs at Myron’s. “I Just Found Out About Love,” “The Great City,” “Your Song,” and “How Glad I Am” are among Karrant’s re-arranged gems. His album-release show is Sept. 24, back at Myron’s.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.