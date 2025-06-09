Cozy up to Elvis’ Las Vegas history in this $20K (per night) suite

The “Elvis Suite” at Westgate has never been named as such. It has been known as Tuscany Sky Villa, and now Imperial Sky Villa.

But it is Elvis’ old Vegas home, no matter the name.

The new brand is a relaunch of the 13,200-square-foot fortress that has topped the tower since it opened as the International hotel 1969. This is where Elvis lived, hung out, entertained and even fired shots into the ceiling (since repaired) in his run at the International/Las Vegas Hilton from 1969-76.

The dwelling is open for booking at the WestgateResorts.com website, with rates around starting at around $20,000 per night (varying on demand, spiking during busier weekends, of course). The new branding is the latest offering in the ongoing Elvis 90th Birthday Celebration across the resort.

The Imperial Sky Villa was originally part of the Sky Villas, overhauled for $60 million 30 years ago. The annex has mostly been used for corporate parties. The new, palatial area “now combines grand design with deep reverence for Elvis Presley,” according to a release from the hotel. New, period photography is being added.

“Guests are invited to walk in his footsteps, surrounded by a curated visual homage and plaques that tell the story of his unforgettable Las Vegas years — from his first performance at the International Hotel in 1969 to his legendary ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ press conference.”

Multiple bedrooms, ostentatious living and dining areas, spa-outfitted lavatories and panoramic views are among the amenities. So is the Skyroom Lounge (later known as the Crown Room), where Elvis partied with his legendary friends and visitors.

Westgate is fully loaded with Elvis offerings in his 90th birthday celebration. The “1969 Live Concert: The King Returns” runs for two performances July 31, on the anniversary of Presley’s opening at the International Hotel in 1969. “The King Comes Home” stage show runs in residency at Westgate Cabaret, and “My Brother Elvis: An Evening with David Stanley” monthly backstage tour and on-stage chat is back June 25.

You can’t miss Elvis even when you enter the building, with a pop-up memorabilia display on the right, and his famous bronze statue a few paces to the left.

