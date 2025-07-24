‘Cowyboy’ up: Epic Beyoncé line dance set for Las Vegas Strip

Beyoncé fans will join dozens of professional dancers in a group line dance at Caesars Palace.

We will have groovers.

Beyoncé fans are invited to join dozens of professional dancers in “Cowboy Carter Tour”-themed costumes in a group line dance at 6 p.m. Thursday at Caesars Palace’s Green Fairy Garden. This is the “Absinthe” party platform between Hell’s Kitchen and the production’s Spiegeltent.

The group dance is a precursor to Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour shows Friday and Saturday at Allegiant stadium. The singular opportunity is billed as “The biggest Cowboy Carter Texas-Hold ‘Em line dance EVER on the Las Vegas Strip!” It will also be, to my knowledge, the only such dance ever on the Strip.

The communal event is set to Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” viral choreography.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to attend in appropriate cowboy glam. A professionally choreographed performance and a DJ spinning from “Cowboy Carter” and Bey’s greatest hits, and a “Welcome to Las Beygas” photo op is in the mix.

A limited number of tickets remain for Beyoncé’s two Las Vegas shows, which also mark the final performances on her U.S. tour, at LiveNation.com.

