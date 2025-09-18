Country superstar who wrote Route 91 tribute to play Strip

Chris Stapleton is playing back-to-back shows on the Las Vegas Strip in February as part of his ”All-American Road Show.”

Chris Stapleton is playing back-to-back shows at Dolby Live in February, part of his ” All-American Road Show.”

Stapleton plays the Park MGM theater on Feb. 4-5, backed by his full band and no opener. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at ticketmaster.com.

Stapleton earned three nominations at the 59th Annual CMA Awards (Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year for “Think I’m In Love With You”). He was named Male Artist of the Year at the 60th Annual ACM Award, winning the award for his fifth time.

Stapleton was most recently in Las Vegas in December, as special guest of George Strait at Allegiant Stadium.

Stapleton wrote “Watch You Burn” about the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, an open letter to the gunman. The track is on his 2020 album “Starting Over.”

Stapleton sang the powerful number at the 2022 ACM Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Jason Aldean, who was onstage when the shooting broke out, introduced Stapleton.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.