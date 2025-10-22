Country superstar taking over famed Strip location in big-bad way

Luke Combs is touring the globe and making a play on the Strip at the former Margaritaville.

Luke Combs is co-headlining with Blake Shelton, in a honkytonk pairing, on the Strip.

Combs has just announced he is partnering with Opry Entertainment Group for a Category 10 location at the front of the Flamingo on the Strip, where Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville once rocked. That club closed in April 2024.

The target opening for the Combs fun center is fall of 2026.

The concept might seem familiar, and it should. Opry Entertainment Group and its parent company, Ryman Hospitality Properties, also operates Shelton’s Ole Red just south at the Horseshoe. That club has been a Vegas success story since its first two-step, also in April ‘24.

The Strip fortress is set to be Category 10’s second location. The club does burning business in downtown Nashville. Its name is derived from Combs’ monster hit “Hurricane.” The superstar has also just announced his March 21 tour stop at Allegiant Stadium on his “My Kinda Saturday Night” tour.

Combs referred to his fan club members, the Bootleggers, in his Category 10 vision.

“I am stoked about having a second Category 10 location in Las Vegas,” he said in a statement, adding that next year “was already going to be an awesome year, but this takes it to the next level. I can’t wait for Bootleggers to have their own place to party on The Strip.”

From Combs’ team’s announcement, plans for the 34,000-square-foot restaurant and music club include:

—- Hurricane Hall: Found on the first floor, the main dining hall will feature three bars as well as a central stage and dance floor, paired with an immersive light and sound experience. Outfitted with state-of-the-art video, acoustics and lighting, Hurricane Hall delivers a concert atmosphere with curated artist line-ups performing daily. The hall will host the brand’s famous, free line dancing lessons.

— The Beautiful Crazy Women’s Lounge: The lounge will be set up inside the women’s restroom (you read that right) on the first floor. The space is outfitted with a champagne bar, soft seating, makeup counters and Hollywood-inspired, vanity mirrors.

— The Still: To be found on the second floor, The Still draws inspiration from Comb’s songwriting. Guests can choose from extensive selection of bourbons, hand-selected by the country icon, with a view of the main stage below. The Still will also have adjacent outdoor patio space with scenic views of the cityscape. The Still is designed for the Bootleggers Fan Club, bourbon connoisseurs and music fans.

— The Eye Rooftop: The third level covered rooftop features a DJ booth, dance floor and bar with a view of the Strip.

Construction has begun on the space. OEG is spurred by success at the front of the Horseshoe. Ryman Hospitality Properties CEO Colin Reed said in a statement, “We have formed a wonderful relationship with Caesars Entertainment through our Ole Red Las Vegas location, and we look forward to bringing more country music experiences to the market.”

You can add the unaffiliated, but also country themed, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar 63 CityCenter opened to swift business in December.

Combs is the first country artist to headline three straight nights at Wembley Stadium. His team is banking on his strong demand, and the growing popularity of country music in the U.K., to generate tourism on the Strip when the club opens.

“With Luke’s enormous international appeal, securing the right Las Vegas location for Category 10 has been a priority since we announced the partnership in 2023,” Reed said. “The United Kingdom ranks as the leading market for international visitors to Las Vegas outside North America. Combined with the UK’s continued embrace of country music and Luke, this is an ideal moment to bring Category 10 to one of the world’s great entertainment playgrounds.”

Caesars Entertainment already moving toward the re-brand of the Cromwell as Vanderpump Hotel in 2026. The company has also been in serious renovation mode at Flamingo. Caesars relaunched Go Pool, and late last year opened Pinky’s by Vanderpump, Gordon Ramsay Burger and Havana 1957 at the Flamingo.

“The addition of Category 10 continues to build on the momentum of a tremendous year transforming Flamingo Las Vegas,” Flamingo Senior Vice President and General Manager Dan Walsh said. “Category 10 elevates that energy even further, bringing one of the biggest names in music to the Flamingo and offering live performances with great food and cocktails at the best location on the Strip.”

Cool Hang Alert

Staying in the country arena, Ole Red presents proven club stalwarts Chad Collins from 7-11 pm.m. and Dez Hoston from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. Thursday. No cover. Try the nachos. And hit olered.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.