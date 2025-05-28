Country superstar says Sphere residency set: ‘End of the year’

Zac Brown mentioned to livestreamer Kai Cenat that his band is playing Sphere at the end of this year.

Zac Brown, a live mic and Sphere have proven a volatile combination.

The leader of his eponymous band said offhandedly at Monday’s American Music Awards show that he plans to headline the Bulbous Wonder this year.

Brown mentioned to livestreamer Kai Cenat during the telecast at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater of this upcoming residency. A Clip Farm YouTube video shows Brown leaning into Cenat with, “We’re doing a residency at the Sphere. End of the year.”

Cenat took down Brown’s numbe. The two had just met. Brown then made a few indecipherable comments to the livestream personality, who also complimented Brown’s watch.

As Brown walked away, Cenat said, “We mighta just leaked.” He then asked for Brown’s name, and looked up who exactly Brown is. When he found out, he blurted, “Oh my god.! He’s big! He’s massive!”

Cenat was further impressed when he found “Chicken Fried” in his phone. “Yooo! That’s him!” with Brown now posing for selfies several feet away and out of earshot.

A Sphere official responded to request for comment with, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.” Brown’s comments are not considered official. But Sphere’s headliner dates are open after the Eagles’ last scheduled performance Nov. 8.

Brown, of course, has tossed around the Sphere in conversation before. He previously announced his residency in May 2024, during an appreciably casual chat with YouTube phenomenon Theo Von.

“It’s the greatest canvas ever created, and to be one of the first bands to go in there and do it — this is our masterpiece,” Brown told the grinning Von. “This is our chance to show what we can really do, as a band.”

Von cut in during a video of Sphere’s lobby display, “Look at that, Dude. That’s crazy, Bro. You guys are going to be in there? What if God comes in and picks it up and takes it home, Dude? Then you win.”

“That’s great,” Brown answered. “I’ll fly away, Bro.”

At the time, Brown had positioned the residency as the first country production ever at Sphere. Kenny Chesney, of course, has swept in as the first.

2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT"

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"

Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With a Smile"

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT"

Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"

Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone

Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé "COWBOY CARTER"

Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA

Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Favorite R&B Song: SZA "Saturn"

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

Favorite Latin Song: Shakira "Soltera"

Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots "Clancy"

Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park "The Emptiness Machine"

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM

Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile"

Social Song of the Year: Doechii "Anxiety"

Presenters: Alix Earle, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Jake Shane, Jon Batiste, Jordan Chiles, Kai Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Wayne Brady, Zac Brown.