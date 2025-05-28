Zac Brown, center, performs with members of the Zac Brown Band during a concert Saturday Aug. 5 ...
Zac Brown, center, performs with members of the Zac Brown Band during a concert Saturday Aug. 5, 2023, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Country superstar says Sphere residency set: ‘End of the year’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2025 - 1:33 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2025 - 4:46 pm

Zac Brown, a live mic and Sphere have proven a volatile combination.

The leader of his eponymous band said offhandedly at Monday’s American Music Awards show that he plans to headline the Bulbous Wonder this year.

Brown mentioned to livestreamer Kai Cenat during the telecast at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater of this upcoming residency. A Clip Farm YouTube video shows Brown leaning into Cenat with, “We’re doing a residency at the Sphere. End of the year.”

Cenat took down Brown’s numbe. The two had just met. Brown then made a few indecipherable comments to the livestream personality, who also complimented Brown’s watch.

As Brown walked away, Cenat said, “We mighta just leaked.” He then asked for Brown’s name, and looked up who exactly Brown is. When he found out, he blurted, “Oh my god.! He’s big! He’s massive!”

Cenat was further impressed when he found “Chicken Fried” in his phone. “Yooo! That’s him!” with Brown now posing for selfies several feet away and out of earshot.

A Sphere official responded to request for comment with, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.” Brown’s comments are not considered official. But Sphere’s headliner dates are open after the Eagles’ last scheduled performance Nov. 8.

Brown, of course, has tossed around the Sphere in conversation before. He previously announced his residency in May 2024, during an appreciably casual chat with YouTube phenomenon Theo Von.

“It’s the greatest canvas ever created, and to be one of the first bands to go in there and do it — this is our masterpiece,” Brown told the grinning Von. “This is our chance to show what we can really do, as a band.”

Von cut in during a video of Sphere’s lobby display, “Look at that, Dude. That’s crazy, Bro. You guys are going to be in there? What if God comes in and picks it up and takes it home, Dude? Then you win.”

“That’s great,” Brown answered. “I’ll fly away, Bro.”

At the time, Brown had positioned the residency as the first country production ever at Sphere. Kenny Chesney, of course, has swept in as the first.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

