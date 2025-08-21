Country superstar returning to Las Vegas Strip for 8 shows

Blake Shelton has locked in eight shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace early next year.

Line the man up for another round.

“Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas” is returning to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for eight shows running Jan. 15-31. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at ticketmaster.com (Shelton’s fans have access to presale 10 a.m. today.)

Shelton premiered at Caesars Entertainment’s crown-jewel venue with six shows in February.

“We had so much fun earlier this year, I figured — why not do it again,” Shelton said in a statement. “This time we’re gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let’s go, Vegas.”

Shelton’s “Texas” is the latest of his 30 No. 1 hits on the country charts, and has also charted with “Stay Country of Die Tryin’”. Both are from his latest album, “For Recreational Use Only.”

Shelton played “Texas” in his February run at Caesars Palace, alongside his duet with Post Malone, “Pour Me a Drink.” Early career cuts “Austin,” “Some Beach” and “Home” were also in the set.

Shelton continues his partnership in Ole Red Las Vegas at Grand Bazaar Shops at Horseshoe Las Vegas. He and his superstar wife, Gwen Stefani, were most recently in Las Vegas at Taylor Sheridan’s The Run for a Million equestrian event at the South Point.

“I’ve been coming to Las Vegas for a long, long time, so I know what my job is here tonight,’ Shelton said in February. “I know what we’re all doing here,” Shelton said early in the show. “We’re here to make memories that we’re going to pretend like we don’t remember, and my job tonight is to provide a soundtrack for your trip to Las Vegas.”

What: "Blake Shelton — Live in Las Vegas."

Where: Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

When: January 2026: 15, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31.

Tickets: Public onsale 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at Ticketmaster.com

Presale: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. A seated presale will begin Friday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Ole Red, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Monday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. PT.