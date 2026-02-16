Country superstar open to Las Vegas return: ‘We love the vibe’

Former Resorts World headliner Luke Bryan says, “We’re always geared up for what Vegas would look like.”

In one of his biggest hits, Luke Bryan calls out “Play It Again.” That sentiment could be applied to Las Vegas.

The country star and former Resorts World Theatre headliner told me on the red carpet at Saturday’s Power of Love Gala that he’s open to a second residency run on the Strip.

“We’re always looking at opportunities, maybe down the road, to come back, but I don’t know when that’ll be,” he said. “I enjoyed putting that show together. But when you put a Vegas show together, you realize you’re competing with Adele and Usher and so many other others.”

Bryan says he’s “always geared up for the next big summer concert show.” He went on, “And then, we’re always geared up for what Vegas would look like. We love the town, love the vibe.”

Bryan continues as host of “American Idol,” joined by new judge and fellow former Resorts World headliner Carrie Underwood and R&B legend Lionel Richie, a recurring star at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Byran performed 48 shows at Resorts World, from Feb. 11, 2022 to Jan. 6, 2024. Along with the aforementioned hit, he cut loose with “That’s My Kind of Night” and “Country Girl” in the residency production. His signature moment was ambling across the venue’s catwalk, 45 feet above the orchestra section.

In January 2024, just before his final Resorts World shows, Bryan said, “This won’t be my last run in Vegas.” He’s proud, rightfully so, of his performances at the Theatre.

“I wanted this show to stand on its own and be a representation of me,” he said, “and I was really proud of what we were able to do.”

