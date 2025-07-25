Country-rock star has seen it all — except this theater

Hard-driving Brantley Gilbert is appearing for the first time at BleauLive Theater on Saturday night.

Brantley Gilbert is asked about an AI description of his music. The sentence is read to him during a phone chat:

“Brantley Gilbert is a country singer and songwriter born in Jefferson, Georgia. He gained fame for his hard- hitting, party-and-pew anthems that resonate with both rowdy and spiritual audiences.”

Gilbert laughs at that assessment, responding, “Party and pew? That’s the yin and yang, right there.”

But the 40-year-old, country-rock artist understands that interpretation.

“I’ve got a lot of wild songs, a lot of party songs, a lot of fight songs,” says Gilbert, premiering at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater on Saturday night. “I don’t write about anything I haven’t been through or experienced. For a long time I was leading a pretty rough life. I wasn’t planning on being anybody’s dad or anybody’s husband.”

Gilbert was also rooted in faith.

“I was brought up in church. Faith has always been a big thing in out family,” Gilbert says. “It’s always been my safe place to land, to be completely honest. That’s the one thing I never really lost.”

Collision course with rehab

Gilbert survived terrifying automobile accident at age 19, having been in a fight at a party, then chasing after the guy he punched. The truck he’d been driving flipped a half-dozen times. Gilbert was impaired at the time, and by then says he was an addict and practicing alcoholic. But somehow he landed on his feet, literally and otherwise.

The accident gave the artist reason to focus on music, writing “Halfway to Heaven,” about the crash. But he wasn’t about to change his lifestyle, as a tough guy who tore through the streets on motorcycles and wrote edgy songs.

Gilbert finally entered treatment for pain-pill and alcohol addiction in a facility in Nashville. He was ready to leave the facility early — he was due to open a tour with Eric Church — when he was called to the lobby.

Superstar pop-in

“Standing there is Keith Urban, and I’m like, ‘Holy (expletive),’ I put my head down and shook his hand. I’d only seen him two or three times in my life,” Gilbert says. “I was really kind of trying to duck him. I didn’t want him to see me like this. But he says, ‘Can I talk to you for a minute?’”

The two had been connected by an individual who had helped Urban get sober at the Betty Ford Clinic 19 years ago. Now, Urban was counseling a fellow musician. In a twist, Urban has preceded Gilbert as a BleauLive Theater headliner.

“He jumped at the chance to help me, just jumped at it,” Gilbert says. “At first I was looking at him like he was a Disney character, because I was such a fan. But then he starts telling me stories. Holy s—-. I’m like, ‘This guy, he’s one of us.’”

Without hesitation, Gilbert says, “Keith really is one of the greatest humans on the planet. I’ve credited him with saving my career on multiple occasions, because I didn’t really know if I was gonna be able to do my job, even do a show, sober without him.”

A litany of party tunes

Gilbert’s best-known tunes are in the pew-party vibe, “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” and “Country Must Be Country Wide “Small Town Throwdown,” and “The Ones That Like Me.” He co-wrote Jason Aldean’s hits, “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem.”

The albums “Halfway to Heaven” and “Just As I Am” have achieved chart success, with “Just As I Am” winning the American Music Award for Favorite Country Album in 2014. He also claimed the Academy of Country Music New Male Artist Award in 2013. Gilbert has toured alongside Nickelback (including a 2023 show at T-Mobile Arena) and Five Finger Death Punch, bolstering his country-rock persona.

Brantley Gilbert ink

Gilbert is also a tattoo aficionado. Maybe it’s his next addiction. His entire torso is layered in ink. Las Vegas-based artist Carl Grace does the work, traveling twice a year to work on Gilbert at his place in Athens, Georgia. A pair of guns started the process about 15 years ago.

“They call him ‘The King of Black and White, and he is an animal,” Gilbert says with a laugh. “He’ll come down to my house and we’ll tattoo for 10 to 15 hours. Our record is 17. People call me crazy, but it’s the only time where I can truly turn my brain off.”

The kid’s a chunk

Gilbert mentions his family is about to move into a new home. He is doing the packing and lifting himself, even though he could afford a whole band of movers.

“These kids have a bunch of stuff, and we had to clean out as we went along and do away with some stuff. I don’t throw stuff away,” Gilbert says. He mentions his wife, Amber; and kids, 7-year-old Barrett; 5-year-old Braylen; and 10-month old Abram.

The little one is already a news-maker. Abraham was born on a tour bus in Tupelo, Miss. in October, while Gilbert was playing Cadence Bank Arena. Gilbert paused the “Off The Rails” tour performance to be with Amber during the delivery — then returned to the stage.

The singer-songwriter calls the events “the craziest night of my life.”

“The 10-month-old, he’s such a little chunk. He’s the cutest little thing, but he’s the first fat baby we have had,” Gilbert says. “He’s been on the road already, no joke. He’ll fight you. He was actually born less than a mile from where Elvis is from.”

It is suggested Abram should be fitted in a custom Elvis jumpsuit for his stage debut in Vegas.

“Oooh, for sure,” Gilbert says, laughing. “That would be awesome. With us, you never know.”

