Country-music nightclub coming to off-Strip resort

I’m trying to make the closing of Club Madrid a positive development. This is the percolating showroom where I got to know Yellow Brick Road in the band’s infancy, was in the crowd when Elisa Fiorillo belted out “Purple Rain” with the Lon Bronson All-Star Band the night her mentor Prince died; and caught Richard Cheese and Lounge Against the Machine in its wild mockery of Vegas lounge shows.

I even saw Louie Louie (the love interest in Madonna’s “Borderline” video) gyrate to great effect in that room. There is some serious heritage in Club Madrid.

But the cornerstone of Sunset Station’s live-entertainment offerings since 1997 is shutting down next month. Sad trombone, maybe, from Bronson’s Neil Maxa. A casino bar is in its place, 28 seats in a chic environment that looks something like the bar that replaced Tropicana Lounge, whatever it was called.

And yet, we have reason to be encouraged that Sunset Station is maintaining live entertainment. Stoney’s Rockin’ Country is due to buck out (a rodeo term for the cause) in early 2026. Stoney’s is a proven Las Vegas brand (as the cowboys say), with its Town Square location and Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Santa Fe Station. Stoney’s has effectively thrown a lasso (a ranching reference) around the valley.

Sunset Station GM Jordan Seager says Sunset Station has held “a special place in the Henderson community.” Oh, yeah. This resort marked a majestic moment for locals’ casinos when it opened in the late-’90s. Adding Stoney’s the hotel is “elevating the experience for our loyal guests.”

The 19,000-square-foot performance venue will offer a mechanical bull, 19,000 square feet, multiple VIP platforms, and boxes on the dance floor and mezzanine levels “perfect for group celebrations.” This, I will need to experience.

Whatever the case, Stoney’s has a good thing going with Stations. From Stoney’s exec Paul Lowden Jr., a member of the iconic Lowden hospitality family, “This marks an exciting next step in our continued partnership, and we look forward to bringing our signature experience to even more guests in this exceptional setting.”

Sunset Amphitheater and Side Lawn will continue to run like a cattle drive, with summertime headliners Lee Brice, Queensrÿche, Slaughter, Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, Cassadee Pope and David Nail. Gaudi Bar and Rosalita’s Cantina will still employ no-cover artists. August brings the launch of Free Fridays on the Side Lawn, and the return of the ticketed Ai Pono summer Luau series.

This is not quite the same type of maneuver that led to the plug-pulling at the wonderful Ovation at Green Valley Ranch. That showroom, similar in size and vibe to Club Madrid, was closed in November 2012. A bingo room was set up in its place.

Folks love the bingo — I have a crazy kite! But I remember my first and only visit to the room when it opened, looking around and saying, “This would be a great place for a live-entertainment venue.”

We’re optimistic the casino bar will engender good times, generate revenue and avoid comparisons to similarly styled venues in Las Vegas. As for the final countdown at Club Madrid, we will reassemble Las Vegas favorites Empire Records on July 3, The Spazmatics on July 4, 80’s Night on July 5, and — pause for effect — Yellow Brick Road on July 6.

The set list is solid, much the same as it was in ‘99. And so is the cover charge, at this great bargain of a venue.

Mas magic

One day, Las Vegas will reach the tipping point for magic shows. But that time is not now, and David Saxe Productions and Spiegelworld are making sure of it.

Saxe is bringing in “Allstars of Magic,” opening 4 p.m. July 8 at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. Emily England, well-known for her skating act with her brother Billy, is co-star. She developed a magic act over the past several years.

Bird specialist Jason Byrne, an established magician specializing in birds; and veteran stage performer Russ Merlin are in first core lineup. The contortionist Mila and dazzling sleight-of-hand, fire performer Mondre are also in rotation.

Spiegelworld’s illusion venture, “Lady Magic,” premieres at Edinburgh Festival Fringe on July 31, running through Aug. 24. Grace Lusk, late of “Opium” and “OPM” (she can really handle the vacuum-cleaner prop) heads the cast in this one.

The new show takes aim at the huge … individual, who fronts magic shows, the magician. The star’s assistants relate the rough stuff they deal with on stage, suffering injuries during saw acts and archery numbers. “Imagine of Siegfried & Roy were in the movie ‘9 to 5,’” is how the show describes its plot.

It also offers a warning: “A show in development with lamentable magic tricks we purchased at the mall.”

Spiegelworld launched “Vegas Nocturne” and “Atomic Saloon Show” in Edinburgh, and both found a venue partnership in Vegas. This one sounds fun, unless you are one of those famous magicians. Maybe steer clear of Planet Hollywood.

Great Moments in Social Media

Backstreet Boys posed in front of the Wicked Witch/ruby slippers activation at Sphere just after it premiered Tuesday morning. Las Vegan Nick Carter added some local color with his A’s hat.

Cool Hang Alert

Ellie Smith is back at Vic’s at Symphony Park, celebrating Father’s Day (her pop, Rick, is sure to be in the room) at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The show is no-cover, alongside dinner (or supper, in this case). Smith of course is a former Miss Nevada America who recently drew raves in “Bonnie & Clyde” at Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura, Calif. She has also sung the national anthem at Dodgers’ games over 18 seasons. She can bring it, anthem-wise and otherwise.

