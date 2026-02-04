‘Counting Cars’ star, and his car, rumble through Steven Tyler’s event

Danny Koker’s old Caddy drove (the bidding) pretty smoothly at Steven Tyler’s Grammy party on Sunday.

“The Count’s” full restored, 1962 Cadillac Coupe de Ville two-door hardtop went for $175,000 at Tyler’s Janie’s Fund charity event at the Hollywood Palladium.

“The Cadillac did wonderful,” Koker said in a phone chat Tuesday. “Everybody is as thrilled as I am. It’s a way cool car. Not only am I happy, but Steven Tyler is happy.”

Koker is donating his way into a recurring residency at the Janie’s Fund party. He parted with a custom ‘78 Lincoln Continental at last year’s event. That car drew a winning bid of $300,000. The Cadillac is largely “bone stock,” with a textured custom-black paint job that has never been used on a vehicle, but has been applied on a chopper motorcycle years ago.

“Layers upon layers, stacked upon stacked, of paint, primer and art work,” is how Koker terms the work.

Koker is famous as the star of “Counting Cars” on History Channel, and owner of custom vintage-vehicle shop Count’s Kustoms in Las Vegas. He and his wife, Korie, are still trying to move the other family business, Count’s Vamp’d rock club on West Sahara Avenue.

Koker has teased to an imminent offer lately, and said Tuesday the next week could be decisive. “I’ve got my fingers crossed,” he said of a possible offer. “It would be phenomenal.”

A date for Zero Bond

Scott Sartiano, co-principal of Bond Hospitality Group, has a date planned for Zero Bond’s grand opening at the Wynn.

“I think we’re going to be formally open for business around March 10,” Sartiano said in a Zoom chat Monday. “We’ll start internal tastings probably right around the Power of Love.” That’s the Keep Memory Alive gala set for Valentine’s Day at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Sartiano, a friend of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center of Brain Health co-founder Larry Ruvo, plans to be at the event.

And from the KMA bureau …

Power of (15) Love

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are offering tennis or pickleball lessons at the KMA live auction. The winning bidder and a guest gets an hourlong lesson, then lunch with the power couple. The estimated value is $100,000. Follow us up to the event during the next 10 days.

Punked out

The Punk Rock Museum marks its third anniversary from noon to 10 p.m. April 4, featuring a parking-lot show starring Spike and the Gimme Gimmes (plus special guests). Tickets are $55 and on sale at thepunkrockmuseum.com.

Spike Clawson is out front, he of the “sweet pipes, multilingual charm, and wild, ukulele-powered stage presence,” says the release trumpeting the show. CJ Ramone and his “undeniable groove” on bass. Guitar duties held down by John Reis of Rocket From the Crypt; Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes; and Andrew “Pinch” Pinching of The Damned and English Dogs will test the lot’s decibel-level limits on drums.

This should be rowdiest parking-lot party in our city since Joey Chestnut won a thrilling Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Saturday at the deli on Convention Center Drive.

Beyond Sphere

Nick Carter and Howie Dorough are reviving the Backstreet Boys’ post-Sphere party at Voltaire at The Venetian. Carter and Dorough will wade through the throng and into the club on Friday and Feb. 13. Tickets and packages are on sale at backstreetboys.com/events.

The Sphere show returns Thursday, running seven shows through Feb. 15. Do not be surprised to see an extension from this show.

Celine’s status

We continue to file Celine Dion’s health updates as “Not Yet,” with no news other than she is building toward a return to the stage. And yet, 30 years after it was released, Dion’s “D’Eux” was the 10th highest-selling album of last year in France. It is also the highest-selling album of all time in the French language, with an estimated 12 million copies sold. The album topped the charts in France for a record-breaking 44 weeks. Still readily available in vinyl, too.

That Gadd-fly

Legendary drummer Steve Gadd has recently moved to Vegas and been popping into gigs around town over the past several weeks. Italian American Club, Bootlegger Bistro (for Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns) among them. There is an ongoing social media conversation of “Gadd Sightings,” which is what happens when you have backed Eric Clapton, James Taylor, Paul Simon and Steely Dan, among many other superstars. Gadd played the signature opening beat on “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Late in the Evening,” both by Paul Simon. When he’s in the room, even A-plus players take notice.

Cool Hang Alert

Paul Stubblefield’s Over The Hill Gang of senior-aged musicians returns to the Dispensary Lounge at 2451 East Tropicana Ave. from 7-10 p.m. Thursday. Joe Darro on keys, Kenny Seiffert on bass, with special guests Bob Sachs, John Falbo “and more” promised. This is some old-school talent, with the faculty of Old School Prep itself. No cover. Two-drink minimum. Go to thedispenarylounge.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.