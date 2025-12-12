Corey Harrison’s post-‘Pawn Stars’ venture

We came to know Corey Harrison about 17 years ago as “Big Hoss” in the History Channel series “Pawn Stars.”

And when “Big” is in your moniker, you don’t live small.

In Harrison’s case, you live in Mexico, clear of your TV past and going solo with a new podcast, “The Corey Harrison Show.” The project from Harrison’s home in Tulum premiered in July. His message is, “No pawn counter. No crew. No History Channel cameras rollin.’ Just me, life, and a whole lotta time to think about what the hell comes next.”

He learned Thursday that the show plans to film new episodes early next year, to air in early 2027. These will co-star Harrison and Chumlee, but not Big Hoss, according to “Pawn Stars” rep Laura Herlovich.

The show has filmed about 700 episodes over 25 seasons, been broadcast in 150 countries and dubbed in 38 languages.

Asked if his move to Mexico two years ago and his commitment to “The Corey Harrison Show” is new, post-”Pawn Stars” chapter, Harrison says, “That’s basically what it is. I’ve got to do something. I’m not going to start a business out here. This is what I’m doing.”

Harrison co-founded the podcast with former “Pawn Stars” producer Jairus Cobb, who also co-hosts.

“Jairus is one that got us to the highest-rated show on TV,” says Harrison, who has welcomed Cobb into his guest home in Tulum, where the show is recorded.

Harrison’s podcast kicked off in July. The show is adult in its temperament (no surprise, if you know Harrison). Consider yourself forewarned.

A few more tidbits from my recent chat with Harrison, from Tulum:

— He is disengaged from all things “Pawn.” Harrison says he has not had a direct discussion with History officials in a decade. “I don’t have anything to do with the pawn shop anymore,” Harrison says. “Theoretically, it’s always going to be home, but I don’t work there anymore.”

— He is well-aware of the “Pawn After Dark” podcast, co-hosted by his father, Rick Harrison, and Austin “Chumlee” Russell. The show launched in February and originates from Gold & Silver Pawn in downtown Las Vegas. “My show is gonna do better than ‘Pawn After Dark,’ I promise that,” Harrison says with a laugh. He soon qualifies, “Really, I will never disparage what they’re doing there in Vegas. I hope my dad and Chumlee kill it.”

— He emphasizes his own show still evolving. “It’s been 17 years since I started ‘Pawn Stars.’ I forget sometimes it took about two, three years for it to get off the ground,” Harrison says. “Am I making any money off it? No. Will I be? Yes.”

— He says he’s glad not to be finished with some of the “Pawn Stars” shtick. “Guess what I don’t have to do on my show?” he asks. “Explain to people the history of a f——— cup.”

— “The Corey Harrison Show” does bring back some classic “Pawn Stars” moments. Find the episode where Harrison recalls how Richard “The Old Man” Harrison examined an engagement ring worth approximately $100,000. The ring popped out of the Old Man’s hand and … vanishes. The guy is furious, having rejected the offer on the ring. And, “The Old Man is pissed!” Harrison says. The “Pawn Stars” team unbolted the pawn counter, pulled it clear, only to find it lodged in the Old Man’s pant cuff.

— He holds no ill will toward his “Pawn Stars” family. “I love my dad to death. I’ll be at his wedding (Harrison is set to be married to Angie Polushkin in January in Cancun). So, we’re cool,” Harrison says. “It’s just that, me and my father had to wear too many hats together. He was my boss, he was my best friend, he was my business partner, he was my co-star. He was all these different things. Well, now I get to have him as my dad.”

— Chumlee might be the first guest on “The Corey Harrison Show.” Harrison does not routinely invite guests in its co-host format (though he did chat with a dominatrix on FaceTime in October). “Chum seems to be happy and, you know, and I don’t have any animosity toward him whatsoever,” Harrison says. “I talk to Chum all the time. He’s still my brother. He’s got big things going on in his life. I think, honestly, my first interview will probably be with Chum. He’d be great.”

— He plans to stay in Tulum for the foreseeable future, even though some business ventures have not worked out. “Some guys wanted to open up a barbecue place,” Harrison says. “But they wanted me to cook for this place. I’m like, ‘Really? No. I’m not a cook, and I’m not going to give myself a job.’ I’m set up financially, and I do what I do pretty well.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.