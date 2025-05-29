‘Cool to be a cowboy’: Taylor Sheridan returns sellout event to Las Vegas

“Yellowstone” and “The Last Cowboy” creator Taylor Sheridan is bringing his top equine event back to South Point.

It’s known as the “Yellowstone” effect, a reference to Taylor Sheridan’s frontier drama.

The popular Paramount+ series, coupled with “The Last Cowboy” horse-reining competition show, has ignited a surge in Old West-flavored events and fashion trends across the country. A prime example is The Run For A Million (TRFAM), Sheridan’s reining, cow-horse and cutting-horse event running Aug. 11-16 at South Point Arena and Equestrian Center.

As South Point Arena and Equestrian Center General Manager Steve Stallworth says, “Being a cowboy is cool.”

Especially at this cultural celebration. The Saturday night main event sells out in minutes, and beyond the venue’s 4,500 listed capacity. All nights are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

“The who’s-who of our industry is always here for this event,” says Stallworth, who says the annual equine showcase is the most prominent ticketed show at the arena, which he has been booking since 2008.

Sheridan is involved in all facets of the event.

““What began as the simple dream of introducing a new audience to reining has evolved into the premier event in all of Western equine sports,” Sheridan said in a statement.. “Through ‘The Last Cowboy,’ millions have been introduced to reining — and now the cowhorse and cutting. The Run For A Million has become the crossroads of all these events in an atmosphere unparalleled in the industry.”

Announced headliners include Flatland Cavalry, set to perform following the sold-out flagship Million Dollar Competition on Aug. 16. Other acts booked for the event include singer-songwriters Danno Simpson, Ward Davis, Karley Scott Collins and Waylon Wyatt. Simpson and Davis perform on the 15th and Collins and Wyatt on the 14th and 13th, respectively. Fast-rising country star Lainey Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Jackson Dean performed the 2024 event.

According to a news release announcing TRFAM’s return, new this year is the Race To The Slide – Presented by ThorSport, a slide competition that will be the opening event to the Million Dollar Competition. This year’s event will feature the return of the Cutting Horse Challenge and the Cow Horse Challenge on Aug. 14 and 15, respectively.

The event and the extensive training leading up to it will once again be chronicled in a forthcoming season of “The Last Cowboy.”

“I have people in the industry who never ask for tickets to anything ask how they can get into this event,” Stallworth says. “It’s enormously popular, and we’re set up for it.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.