Cool comic on a hot streak headlines 2 shows on the Strip

Ralph Barbosa is in the passenger’s seat (we expect, and hope) for a chat as he heads to his next headlining show.

“We’re driving from Philly to — where we going?” Barbosa asks his manager. “Tyson? Tyson, Virginia. Yep. I’ve never been to Virginia, but they like us, so we’re here.”

Barbosa is liked across the country and on the Strip, where this Friday and Saturday he returns to The Venetian Theatre. The shows are at 8 p.m. (go to Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort to purchase).

Barbosa has claimed headlining status despite (or, maybe because of) his claim as “one of the shyest attention hogs to ever do comedy.” Disarming and casual, Barbosa’s style has broken through the stand-up culture. He was raised by his Mexican-immigrant grandmother, who spoke only Spanish.

“When you’re being raised by an old lady who doesn’t know English,” Barbosa jokes, “you grew up with zero consequences.”

His “Cowabunga” special premiered on Netflix on Halloween, he’s sold out venues over the past two years, appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and hosted a Comedy Central show that has drawn nearly 7 million views on YouTube.

In Las Vegas, Barbosa appeared in Bert Kreischer’s “Fully Loaded” comedy festival roster at T-Mobile Arena in July 2023. “That was one of the biggest shows I’ve ever done,” Barbosa says. “Bert put on a hell of a show.”

Barbosa performed the first of his sold-out shows at The Venetian Theatre that year, following up in 2024. He also headlined Wiseguys in the Arts District, the rare comic to play a downtown club and Strip arena in the same year. The Venetian is his sweet spot, for now.

“I didn’t even expect to be able to sell a room out at The Venetian on my own,” Barbosa says. “When they presented me the opportunity, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take it.’ Now we’ve got two shows. I’m just riding this until the wheels fall off.”

Who: Ralph Barbosa.

Where: The Venetian Theatre.

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (July 18-19)

Tickets: Starting at $49.95 (plus fess).

Information: Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com