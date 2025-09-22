David Spade, left, and Nikki Glaser are shown in a promotional image for their show at the Colo ...
David Spade, left, and Nikki Glaser are shown in a promotional image for their show at the Colosseum. (Caesars Entertainment)
Comedy headliners move to new Las Vegas Strip venue

September 22, 2025 - 7:32 am
 
Updated September 22, 2025 - 7:37 am

Nikki Glaser and David Spade are playing the Colosseum for the holidays. Make that, three holidays, all next year.

The comedy stars are bringing their familiar act to Caesars for the first time, over Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 16-17, Memorial Day weekend May 22-23, and Labor Day weekend Sept. 4-5. Tickets are sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at ticketmaster.com (presale details at citientertainment.com).

Glaser and Spade have previously co-headlined at The Venetian Theatre. Spade’s latest special, “Dandelion,” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Glaser is recording her next comedy special in her hometown of St. Louis at the Fox Theater. His latest stand-up special, Amazon Prime Video. Spade is currently on a national tour.

