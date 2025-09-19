Comedian Brad Garrett criticizes networks for ‘knee-jerk, unworthy’ reactions

The fellow Las Vegas club owner defends Jimmy Kimmel after the suspension of his late-night show.

Brad Garrett has had a plaque hanging in his office for 35 years. It reads: “The TV business … Is a cruel and shallow money trench, a long plastic hallway where thieves and pimps run free and good men die like dogs.”

The famous Hunter S. Thompson quote originally referenced the music industry, but the TV version “has been a frequent reminder we’re navigating a business with no rules, little morality and relentless greed,” Garrett says. “But one thing my industry has always allowed us and ‘the people’ was freedom of speech. That’s what lured us into this f— up landscape initially. The ability to express, disagree, entertain while often revealing the underbelly and hypocrisy in humanity.”

Garrett, whose career as a stand-up and TV and film actor dates more than five decades, seems to have seen it all in comedy. But Garrett says the entertainment industry has entered uncharted territory with ABC’s decision to suspend “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely over remarks Monday night about the Sept. 10 murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel was raised in Las Vegas, where he graduated from Guinn Middle School and Clark High School and attended UNLV. His name adorns Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade on the Strip, and for the past 15 years Garrett has operated Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas, first at the since-imploded Tropicana from 2010-12, and currently at MGM Grand.

Garrett appears as a recurring headliner at the MGM club, which features a roster of local Las Vegas comics and touring acts nightly.

A fiery Garrett defended Kimmel this week, just days after the two hung out at the Emmy Awards show in L.A. on Sunday.

“The networks and studios were our safe haven, our platforms, establishments, not mega corporations, where opinions mattered and the unpopular were often protected and encouraged,” Garrett said, referring to the Kimmel’s suspension and the “Late Night With Stephen Colbert” cancellation as another “knee-jerk, unworthy reaction.”

“The studios could have made their motivation very clear while standing by all of our Constitutional rights and the rights of the artists who have made them their trillions.”

Garrett threw it back to the 2008 presidential election, “To quote Sarah Palin, ‘I can see Russia from here.’”

A native of Los Angeles, Garrett’s career dates to his days as a stand-up in the early ’80s with myriad Vegas connections. He opened for Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. on the Strip and on tour, after scoring on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” He gained national popularity on the hit sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” with Ray Romano, playing Romano’s brother Robert for nine seasons.

Garrett was also was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Jackie Gleason in the 2002 CBS biopic “Gleason.”

Garrett and Kimmel were together after Sunday’s Emmy Awards, where Garrett reunited with Romano to announce the Outstanding Comedy Series (“The Studio” won).

Garrett joked from the stage that the next time he’d be honored at the Emmys would be in the memoriam. Romano cut in with, “if it’s a slow year,” then said, “By the way, you’re doing fine.” Turning his attention to the audience Romano added, “He has his own comedy club in Las Vegas.”

Garrett characteristically deadpanned, “It’s in the food court.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.