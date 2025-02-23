Classic comic to headline Plaza’s classic showroom

Murray Hill has performed as a guest in several Vegas shows. Now the drag king is playing the Plaza Showroom.

I won $800 playing video poker one night about eight years ago at Peppermill’s Fireside Lounge. It was the first and only time I’d gambled there.

I well remember that night. Not for the ducats, but because I played to pass time as I was waiting the arrival Murray Hill. The popular emcee, variety performer and throwback comic showed up just as I was about to be paid.

I toggled from Hill’s booth near the watery fire pit, to the bar, back to the booth, and back to the bar, collecting the wager and tipping and ordering a round with my windfall.

This trip happened so frequently, Hill finally said, “This is a boomerang, waiting to happen!” A reference to the video-editing function on Instagram. I’ve held that line since, calling it to Hill as a salutation.

Hill is boomeranging back to VegasVille on Monday night, taking over the classically refreshed Plaza Showroom at 8 p.m. Monday. “Mr. Showbiz” is performing with Jordan Katz & The Stiff Gimlets (no relation, see the Z). Former “Absinthe” Green Fairy and Myron’s at the Smith Center headliner Melody Sweets is special guest; tickets and intel at mavericksdtlv.com.

This is the first “special event” to drop into the showroom that is home to Amy Saunders’ fabulous adult revue, “Mavericks,” which this month celebrated its 100th show.

To describe Hill, it would be best to say he originates from the Borscht Belt in the 1960s — donning oversize specs, pencil-thin mustache, slicked hair and a plaid suit (sometimes, a sequined jacket, for Vegas glitz).

As someone who knew Shecky Greene well, we see a lot of Greene in this Hill.

The entertainer agrees completely.

“My favorite performer, entertainer, is Shecky Greene,” Hill says. “The whole time I’ve been doing this, close to 30 years now, my act has been most aligned with Shecky Greene. He was classic, he knew how to entertain and he was part of the fabric of the Vegas lounge system.”

Monday’s show is Hill’s first full show in Vegas. The comic has been a featured guest for Sweets at Myron’s, subbed for Saunders as host of “Miss Behave Game Show” at Bally’s (Horseshoe, today) and has been a guest star in Brian Newman’s “After Dark” at NoMad Library.

Hill is by definition a drag king, female playing a male role, even in private life. The entertainer has defended the trans community on social media. But many posters arguing with the character are unaware that Hill is not male.

“I’ll get nailed by the trolls, but they don’t even realize that I’m actually from the community,” Hill says. “It’s pretty trippy, because the whole reason why I started Murray was to raise the visibility and rights of this community and this side of the gender spectrum. But when people say ‘trans,’ that group, they are thinking trans women. So I’m invisible, to a certain extent.”

Hill is a character that is largely invisible in today’s Vegas entertainment culture. The emcee expects fans will appreciate a full night of vintage showbiz.

“It’s basically my lounge show. I’ve got the band, I’m gonna sing all original songs — and I sing about as good as Don Rickles,” Hill says, a comment sure to send readers on an online search. “I’m gonna do my shtick, my improv. I’m gonna have some burlesque people stop and, and, you know, give a little visual relief.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.