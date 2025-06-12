Cirque ‘Mystere’ co-star locked up in Las Vegas ICE protests

Jimmy Slonina is a well-known performer in “Mystere” who has been jailed after Wednesday’s ICE protests.

A co-star in a Cirque du Soleil production and a 12-year performer on the Strip has been jailed after Wednesday night’s ICE protests in downtown Las Vegas.

Jimmy Slonina, who plays the clown-usher character Brian Le Petit in “Mystere” at Treasure Island was taken into custody as he left the Cheapshot entertainment venue on 517 Fremont Street (in the Fremont East entertainment district) at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to his wife, Robin Slonina.

At this writing, Slonina is custody at Las Vegas Detention Center, charged with unlawful assembly and failure to disperse.

The Sloninas are currently seeking legal counsel to untangle the issue. Councilwoman Olivia Diaz has also called Robin Slonina to offer assistance. Diaz represents Ward 3, which encompasses Fremont East. Slonina also posted that Las Vegas attorney Dayvid Figler visited the courthouse to expedite the entertainer’s processing.

City of Las Vegas and Metropolitan Police Department public-information officials have not returned requests for clarity as to Slonina’s status. In a news release, Metro reports 94 people and seven juveniles were issued citations in the demonstration in the 500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. That protest was several blocks from where Slonina was taken in.

“The protest was declared an unlawful assembly after protesters failed to obey lawful orders,” the release said. “Violent actions included protestors throwing water bottles and rocks at LVMPD officers. Several roadways were also blocked by protestors.”

According to R-J reporting overnight, Metro had posted on is official X account at about 9 p.m. that the protest on South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Clark Street was “unlawful,” as those gathered were “engaging in illegal activity.” Law enforcement began using tear gas and shooting projectiles at about 9:30.

As related by Robin Slonina, Jimmy Slonina was engaged in none of this activity. The stage performer was leaving a Fallout Fringe Festival performance at the Cheapshot and was heading to Slonina ARTSpace Gallery, which the Sloninas own, at nearby 901 East Fremont St.

Robin Slonina said during a phone conversation Thursday morning that her husband was walking along Fremont Street and saw what he thought was tear gas.

He FaceTimed his wife at about 10:45 p.m. to show her the scene.

“He was showing me the smoke in the same way you’d say, ‘Look, it’s raining,’ and he wasn’t even involved in the protest,” Robin Slonina said. “He said his throat and eyes were burning a little because of it.”

Robin Slonina said a person is shown approaching her husband in military gear. The call dropped, then resumed on audio only, with Slonina saying he had been arrested and handcuffed in zip ties, charged with “failure to disperse.”

Slonina is heard saying he was holding the keys to Slonina’s ARTSpace, across from Cheapshot, where he’d parked his car, his surname actually on the sign. Later, Slonina called back, “He was in a holding cell with 14 other people, all of them were just standing around and curious.”

Jimmy Slonina is originally from Chicago and played manservant Winthrop in Speigelworld’s “Vegas Nocturne” at the Cosmopolitan, premiering in December 2013. The stage vet has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and as a specialty act on Pink’s “Truth About Love” tour in 2013.

In Las Vegas, Slonina has been a swing for the Gazillionaire character in “Absinthe,” and also appeared in “O,” “Atomic Saloon Show” “Zarkana” and “Le Reve” on the Strip. Internationally, he was also in the of Cirque’s “Kooza” tour.

Slonina has performed as Brian LePetit in “Mystere” since 2017. In one of the bits, the comic character grabs an unsuspecting audience member and locks the person in a small cell that rotates around the stage.

