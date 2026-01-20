Sphere headliner adds a half-dozen summer dates

Kenny Chesney is giving his No Shoes Nation new marching orders.

The country superstar is adding a half-dozen dates to his Sphere residency production. The new shows are July 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. This brings the total to 11 dates. His previously announced shows are June 19-27. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time at KennyChesney.com.

Chesney announced his plan to return to Sphere as he closed his previous, 15-show run in June. He had “the fun” in this Sphere adventure.

“Beyond how different it was, there was all the fun,” says Chesney, Country Music Hall of Fame inductee. “Seeing all the faces, plus all the crazy things we could do with the sound and visuals, I knew well before we finished, we were coming back and taking all of it even further. With all the work that’s going into changing up over half the show, adding more songs we might not be able to play in stadiums, pulling some surprises, five shows weren’t going to be enough.

“When we were able to make the 4th of July weekend a flyaway, come stay, see ‘Guitars, Tiki Bars’ and let’s share a whole lotta love, I was very much, ‘Let’s do it.’ So, we did. Like we flashed on the screen at our final show when it said, ‘See you next summer’ – we’re setting up for summer vacation, only the sand isn’t a beach, and you don’t have to drive anywhere.”

Chesney is the only country artist on Pollstar’s Top 10 Touring Acts of the 21st Century – landing between Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band and Metallica. The latter is also reportedly signed to play the Bulbous Wonder at the end of this year.

“I think there are so many ways for people to play this venue, but I feel pretty sure nobody has had more fun there,” Chesney says. “… So, if you didn’t get to see it, c’mon! And if you did, well, come live those songs again — because this isn’t something you get to do every single year.”

