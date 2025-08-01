Cheap slots, free drinks, quickie wedding: Lenny Kravitz relates his Las Vegas past

Returning to Dolby Live, Lenny Kravitz remembers how an earthquake prompted his first visit to Las Vegas.

Lenny Kravitz. Circus Circus. Nickel slots. Free drinks.

Get the picture?

Kravitz is headlining Dolby Live at Park MGM for five shows beginning Friday. But during this chat, he’s in the Bahamas, recalling a visit long ago to Circus squared.

At the time Kravitz was living in a loft in L.A. when, as he recalls, “There was this really big earthquake that happened one morning, a big one, and we decided to get out of town. There was a lotta damage.”

The reference is to the 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake. The shock cleared out Kravitz’s neighborhood.

Kravitz and his friends drove to Las Vegas. Not rich, or famous, this was a kinda “Swingers” road trip.

“We figured out that if you went to the nickel slots, or quarter or whatever it was, and you sat there, they would keep bringing you drinks,” he says. “So we did that. We knew that you could eat for cheap — you’d get full for however many dollars. It was a lot of fun at that age, with your friends, getting by, eating and drinking and taking in the scenes.”

(Strip resort operators might take note of that forgotten customer service strategy, but we digress …)

This rings a bell

Kravitz is asked for any other favorite Vegas memories. One involved vows, and tabloids.

“Of course, you know that I got married in Las Vegas,” he says, recalling his Nov. 1, 1987, nuptials to Lisa Bonet at A Chapel of Love in the Arts District. “We woke up one morning and decided to get married. At that time in L.A. you needed to have the blood test and this and that, and all the papers, but if you jumped on a plane and went to Vegas you could get it done immediately. So that’s what we did.”

By now famous celebs, the couple didn’t consider the ramifications of getting married in Las Vegas.

“We didn’t think it through so well. We didn’t realize they were going to sell us out. And the next day it was in the National Enquirer,” Kravitz says. “It was a whole thing, ‘Blah, blah, blah’ … but that was a very Vegas experience.”

‘Blue’ rules the room

Kravitz is returning to Dolby Live on his “Blue Electric Light” production/extended engagement. He played the theater for five shows in October.

Kravitz and his robust five-piece band ripped through “Blue Electric Light” selections and his greatest hits catalog, including “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over,” “American Woman,” “Fly Away” and “Believe.” The frontman alternated between bass and six-string, venturing into the crowd for a 10-minute meet-and-greet during “Let Love Rule.”

“I have an incredible band that is so tight. It’s a new band that’s been together since this album,” Kravitz says. “I so enjoy playing with them, and we’ve gotten better throughout the year.”

Santana connection

Cindy Blackman Santana was Kravitz’s touring drummer from 1993 to 2007, and 2014-’15. Since her time with Kravitz closed out, Blackman Santana has backed husband Carlos Santana at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay and on tour.

“Cindy was with me for so many years, and you know, that’s my sister, and we made incredible music together,” Kravitz says. “We toured the world many, many times together. Carlos met her, actually, with us on the road. And, you know, the rest is history. But yes, she will always be a part of my life, part of my history. We’re family.”

Fit in his fits

More than 25 years after his debut album, “Let Love Rule,” was released, the 61-year-old rocker is a physical marvel. Kravitz is known to hit the gym at 2 a.m. and always watches what he consumes. Told that his show is the type that inspires a visit to the elliptical machine, he says, “I’m glad to inspire you.”

Kravitz and his band put on a fashion show inside the stage spectacle. He rocked flare jeans, oversized “fly”-style sunglasses of the Bono variety, a leather jacket, and a thin tank top (I actually thought it was a refashioned scarf).

The singer and his entourage have their fashion radar up, wherever they travel. Last fall, the crew ventured to Vegas designer Wassa Coulibaly’s Baobab Stage boutique at Town Square. Kravitz’s longtime stylist, Rodney Burns, found Coulibaly’s shop on a random search of fashion spots.

“It was by chance,” Kravitz says. “She made some pieces for my sax player, Harold (Todd), and a couple of pieces for me as well. I know that she’s also a performer as well as a designer, and I got to see footage of her onstage. She’s quite dynamic.” Coulibaly portrayed the tribal character in “Zumanity” before opening Baobab Stage. Kravitz says he is eager to plug in “Blue Electric Light” once more.

“Man, we’re ready. I’m on the island right now. I’m home, here, recording,” he says, “But I look forward to getting back to Vegas and getting this going.”

And if you’re playing, drinks are on the house.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

go time

One night it's an Australian-themed male revue. Another it's a veteran insult comic. Then a country singer performing on a mirror-plated "disco ladder." Then an Elvis tribute artist. Also, a drag impressions production.

Find all that, and more, at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis on the corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. Ken Henderson opened the space with seven theaters just before the pandemic and held it together through the shutdown.

Neonopolis now is a one-stop shop for just about any entertainment genre. "Aussie Heat" is the dance show. Vinnie Favorito, who toiled at Bugsy's Cabaret more than a decade ago, is the comic, along with Chase Brown the country-singing heartthrob, Steve Connolly as Elvis, and "Diva Royale" the drag show.

There's more, such as recurring Wednesday performances by the Jazz Vegas Orchestra.

Hit notorietylive.com for additional intel.