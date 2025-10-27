Chart-topping superstar announces show on Las Vegas Strip

Chart-topping superstar Demi Lovato announced she will perform a show on the Las Vegas Strip next May.

It’s “Skyscraper” time at MGM Grand Garden Arena next May.

Demi Lovato, who had a hit single of that name in 2011, plays the Strip on May 8. Promoter Live Nation Las Vegas announced the appearance Monday morning (to Ticketmaster.com for intel).

Lovato’s 2008 debut album, “Don’t Forget,” reached No. 2 in 2008. The follow-up, “Here We Go Again” in 2009, topped the chart; the title single went to No. 15 on the Hot 100.

Lovato most recently headlined the Strip at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on New Year’s Eve in 2023.

