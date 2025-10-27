Demi Lovato performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prude ...
Kats!

Chart-topping superstar announces show on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2025 - 7:01 am
 
Updated October 27, 2025 - 7:02 am

It’s “Skyscraper” time at MGM Grand Garden Arena next May.

Demi Lovato, who had a hit single of that name in 2011, plays the Strip on May 8. Promoter Live Nation Las Vegas announced the appearance Monday morning (to Ticketmaster.com for intel).

Lovato’s 2008 debut album, “Don’t Forget,” reached No. 2 in 2008. The follow-up, “Here We Go Again” in 2009, topped the chart; the title single went to No. 15 on the Hot 100.

Lovato most recently headlined the Strip at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on New Year’s Eve in 2023.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

