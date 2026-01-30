Channing Tatum grooves with ‘Magic Mike Live’ on Strip

It turns out, anyone can just jump on stage and groove to “Magic Mike Live” — provided you are Channing Tatum.

As reported by fans in the crowd at the Sahara (among them Enoch August Scott of “Zombie Burlesque”), Tatum hopped up and turned out in Thursday night’s early show. His head shaved to stubble and wearing a white T-shirt, Tatum flung what was either real cash or fake Magic Mike “unicorn” money.

The in-the-round club was packed, as word spread of Mr. Tatum’s imminent appearance.

The A-lister and star of the “MML” film franchise grooved alongside longtime “MML” cast members. The frivolity played out as Fatman Scoop and Faith Evans’ “Be Faithful” blared on the house system.

Tatum was also available to perform in the late show. He can essentially join the cast whenever he wants. The adult revue is adding a New York show this fall, in a custom-built theater in the Times Square/theater district. Previews are Oct. 8, premiere Oct. 22, and we expect Chan to be available.

