Celine Dion, twin sons attend Paul McCartney show in Las Vegas

Dion was at the “Got Back” tour stop along with her twin sons Nelson and Eddy Angélil. The group reportedly got a quick greeting with Macca prior to the show.

Celine Dion once recorded the Paul McCartney-penned “Here, There and Everywhere.” Neither performed it Saturday night, but both were at Allegiant Stadium.

Dion was at the “Got Back” tour stop along with her twin sons Nelson and Eddy Angélil. The group reportedly got a quick greeting with Macca prior to the show. It’s a good thing. Those familiar with McCartney’s logistics say he was on his way to a private jet out of Vegas, with a police escort, even as confetti was still falling on the crowd.

Dion contributed “Here, There and Everywhere” on the late George Martin’s 1998 compilation album, “In My Life.”

McCartney did not call out the sidelined superstar from the stage. Coldplay’s Chris Martin did take note of Dion, on the show’s now-infamous “Kiss Cam,” during the band’s show in June.

😍 Céline a assisté ce 4 octobre 2025

au concert de Paul McCartney au Allegiant Stadium de Las Vegas 😍 ‼️#CelineDion #NewsCelineDion pic.twitter.com/AuxsWM5klE — NewsCelineDion (@NewsDion) October 5, 2025

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.