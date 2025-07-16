Celine Dion sings to honor icon from her home country

Celine Dion recorded a video to pay tribute to a fallen singer/songwriter from her native Quebec.

Celine Dion has been singing in a Las Vegas studio recently. Wednesday, she recorded a video from a studio to honor the late, great singer/songwriter Serge Fiori.

Dion, who lives in Lake Las Vegas, has been reportedly recording recently at Studio at the Palms. But the site and time of the video is not disclosed. Dion is still sidelined from performing as she has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome.

Fiori was the front man for the prog-rock band Harmonium and hailed from Quebec, which is also Dion’s original home province. The rock icon died on June 24, Quebec’s national holiday, after a long and undisclosed illness.

Fiori’s national funeral was held at Montreal’s Place-des-Arts. Dion furnished a video clip to be played at the ceremony.

In a studio setting, the 57-year-old superstar sang a cover of the Harmonium’s 1974 tune “Pour Un Instant.” Her longtime musical director, Scott Price, was at her side.

The song was enormously popular when Dion was a kid, and is typically listed among the top Canadian rock singles ever.

Dion sang the tune in French and posted in that language, the translated message, “For you, Serge. I love you, Celine xx …”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.