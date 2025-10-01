site-bg-left
Kats!

Celine Dion joins international brand

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2025 - 9:40 am
 

Celine Dion is staging a comeback, at least cosmetically. The pop icon is expected to partner with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury as the company’s “celestial campaign star,” as Tilbury has posted.

Dion is to represent the brand in a worldwide marketing campaign. Tilbury’s team has teased to the partnership on social media Monday and Tuesday, advising followers to await a 6 p.m. London (or 10 a.m. Pacific) announce time.

A figure dancing in the video, face not revealed, represents Dion. Celine’s worldwide fan base jumped on these posts immediately.

The superstar was in London in April, her visit not explained, but most likely to bank content for the Tilbury campaign.

A famed British beauty entrepreneur, Tilbury founded the company in 2013. The luxury brand of makeup, skincare and fragrance is known for being red-carpet ready (we should all be so lucky) creating “confident-boosting looks,” according to a company description.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

