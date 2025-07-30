Case closed: Cirque performer to turn Las Vegas jail odyssey into art

Jimmy Slonina spent 17 hours in jail in an infamous sequence of events in June.

Jimmy Slonina was to have a court date on July 17, but it was moved back to Sept. 29. That date landed on Jimmy and Robin Slonina’s 18th wedding anniversary.

“Yay,” Slonina said when he learned this.

But that court date is off the books, and a perplexing case against a favorite Las Vegas entertainer has been closed.

To refresh, Slonina plays the clown-usher Brian Le Petit in “Mystere” at Treasure Island. In an infamous episode on June 11, Slonina was taken into custody amid the ICE protests in downtown Las Vegas. Slonina had the unfortunate timing of leaving Cheapshot in the Fremont East entertainment district, after watching performances in the Fallout Fringe Festival.

While watching the events, Slonina was FaceTiming with his wife while experiencing what he felt was tear gas. He was heading toward to the couple’s ArtSquare Gallery about three blocks east of Cheapshot. Slonina had parked his car at the family business. His name is on the building.

But instead of being allowed to depart the area, Slonina was handcuffed in zip ties and taken to Las Vegas City Jail, charged with unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. Slonina stressed he’d heard no such order and was not involved in the protest. But he was detained “uncomfortably” for about 17 hours.

Slonina was finally released on his own recognizance, not required to post bail, with Las Vegas attorney Dayvid Figler taking his case.

That’s how it sat for Slonina, who was expected to appear in court earlier this month, then was told he was scheduled to spend party of his wedding anniversary in a courtroom.

But Figler issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, “The Las Vegas City Attorney has reviewed the evidence and determined it will not be proceeding with any charges against Jimmy Slonina. The case is now closed.”

Slonina is a character, in the city’s longest-running Cirque show and in real life. He’s creating art out of this debacle. Exactly what form, he’s not sure.

“First I need to just pour out the experience on paper, or computer, and see what blossoms from there,” Slonina said Tuesday. “A one-man-show is definitely an idea, but I want to make sure it’s funny and meaningful. I’ve already been talking to possible collaborators in the community to help.”

The concept and venue will take shape, as will ticket prices. But when the curtain closes, you will walk out free.

