Carrie Underwood closes Las Vegas Strip residency with inferno, waterfall

Carrie Underwood shut it down out as she always has, completely soaked. Tears seemed to stream down her face, but hard to tell under the torrent that closed her “Reflection” production at Resorts World Theatre.

Whatever the case, Underwood’s finale was wet and wild for Saturday night’s packed house. “Something in the Water,” the number that has drawn from the aquatic elements of Cirque’s “O” and rotating stage from “Ka,” served as the sendoff.

Underwood’s creative team had long wanted to add a waterfall and acrobats in the closing song. Not feasible on tour, but a wonderful way to say good night and — finally — goodbye.

Having performed 72 shows since November 2021, Underwood is the longest-running headliner at Resorts World Theatre. She is also the last of the original four announced headliners to close her show. Katy Perry (80 shows from December ‘21 through November ‘23) and Luke Bryan (48 shows from February ‘22 through January ‘24) played to critical acclaim and box-office success. Celine Dion’s status is unchanged since she called off her original dates, remaining optimistic but with no shows on the books.

Underwood’s finale featured too many costume changes to count. Her remarks to the audience were measured but meaningful, “From all of us, we are so blessed, 72 shows, 3 1/2 years … Thank you so much to everyone who has come out, many, many times, thanks to all of you!”

The “American Idol” champ and current judge brought real fire in “Before He Cheats,” her backing dancers taking batting practice against a prop Jeep. Underwood tossed a match at the vehicle, flames rising. This would usually be a walk-off number, except for the waterfall that followed.

Underwood’s importance to Resorts World’s launch can’t be understated. She opened the theater expertly, unexpectedly and with shorter prep time than planned. Then she blazed through her “Reflection” production.

Underwood leaves Resorts World with some work to do in its residency production schedule. It’s Janet Jackson, back May 21-31, with no residencies locked in for the rest of 2025. We have one-offs from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (May 3), comic Tony Hinchcliffe (May 10), and podcasters Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat on their “Crime Junkie Life Rule #10 Tour.”

We’re also watching the planning of Kevin Hart’s “Hartbeat Weekend,” which took over the hotel last Labor Day Weekend, that’s open for a return this year. Last year’s shows were made public in July, leaving plenty of time to assemble Labor Day lineup.

The team at AEG Presents, in its exclusive booking deal with the hotel, will be pushing to fill dates through the fall. Underwood did her part, weeping and waving as she descended from the stage. Her work here is done.

On the topic of Orianthi …

Look for some activity from what is now called The Band 3, Orianthi joined by drumming icon Cindy Blackman Santana and bassist Rhonda Smith, who performed on Prince’s “Emancipation” album and has backed Jeff Beck, Chaka Khan and Beyoncé. Carlos Santana told me last week the trio’s name should be Badass, as they are.

He knows the room

Rare is it that a member of Elvis Presley’s backing band appears at Presley’s Las Vegas theater, but it happened Saturday.

Blood, Sweat & Tears brought out special guest Jason Scheff, the onetime bassist of Chicago. Scheff then brought out his own special guest, his father, Jerry Scheff, the bass player in Elvis’ band at International/Las Vegas Hilton and also on tour.

Jerry Scheff spun some King-era yarns and performed “Fever” and “Steamroller Blues,” with Jason on vocals. The 84-year-old Scheff was with Presley from 1969-1977, for the whole Las Vegas ride.

Cool Hang Alert

Keeping with Elvis, veteran Elvis tribute artist Steve Connolly’s “Spirit of the King” continues its residency at Notoriety Live at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Connolly arrived in Vegas in 1996, and has tribute-ized the King at the MGM Grand, Riviera, Bally’s (today’s Horseshoe), Fitzgerald’s (today’s The D Las Vegas) and Four Queens (today’s Four Queens, hah). He also performed in “Legends in Concert.” Connolly opened at Notoriety in January; go to notorietylive.com for intel.

