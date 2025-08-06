Can Spiegelworld work more magic on the Strip?

“Lady Magic” is the latest Spiegelworld production being test-driven at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The “Magic Live” convention is running at Orleans hotel-casino, about 1,600 industry pros in town. As Four Queens headlining comic-magician Mike Hammer explained on the socials, “Magic Live is in town, 1,600 magicians here to talk about themselves nonstop.” Funny. The annual event does have a “stop,” culminating Thursday. That’s the night two-decade Las Vegas headliner Murray Sawchuck is being inducted into the International Magicians Society Hall of Fame. Next stop, Magic Castle? We jest ….

Elsewhere, the momentum for the magic medium never ceases in VegasVille. An update:

Mollison’s appearing act

Spiegelworld is developing a magic show, “Lady Magic,” which has opened at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

But because it is Spiegelworld, this is an aberrant magic show. “Lady Magic” is a mocking story of conflict and revenge, with hostile assistants rebelling against the Las Vegas-fashioned, fake magician Chris Volcano.

The star magician wears a leather or pleather vest, a mesh shirt, and necklaces of tiny silver skulls and handcuffs. As reported by Edinburgh Festival go-to pub The Scotsman, Volcano is knocked unconscious as one of his stunts goes haywire, A quintet of assistants falter in attempting to revive the fallen illusionist. “Staying Alive,” known as the “CPR soundtrack,” is played, but the cast has no idea or interest in saving Volcano. So they take over the show themselves.

Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison says there is no effort to model the lead character in this new show after any Vegas performer. Great comic performers Max Baumgarten (Harry M. Howie and Rob the Robot from “Opium”) and Spiegelworld newcomer Kelly McGaughan alternate the lead role. The stellar cast further features Grace Lusk (“Opium”/”OPM”), AnnaRose Einarsen (“Late Night Magic,” and confidant of late magic trailblazer Gloria Dea), D Marucci (“Absinthe”), Reshma Anna Meister (“Lights Out” F1 show and creator of “Tape Guy” character) and Bill O’Neill (“Lights Out”).

Asked several weeks ago, when the show was announced, if Volcano’s persona is copped from Criss Angel, whom the character most resembles, Mollison remarks, “No, I feel like we’ve given him way too much attention. I feel like it’s more directed at Penn Jillette. I’m just joking.”

Mollison says he is taking on the magic culture in a general sense.

“It’s just directed as something to be comic,” the self-styled “Impresario” says. “There are many, many magicians who can be drawn into that genre, from Siegfried & Roy through to the contemporary ones, like Mat Franco and Mac King. They’ve all worked with assistants in their career, so we are finding comedy there.”

“Lady Magic” is written by comedy-clown-writer-director Natalie Palamides, who is a force on the Fringe. Her original show “Laid” won Best Newcomer at the festival in 2019. He Netflix special “Nate — A One Man Show” has been produced by Amy Poehler’s production company. Palamides’s one-woman play, “Weer,” earned lavish reviews in ‘24. That project is the first show to launch Cherry Lane Theatre, A24’s new theatrical space in New York City, next month.

Palamides worked up the idea for “Lady Magic” at Spiegelworld’s “Circus Town” of Nipton this past spring. Spiegelworld’s description: “It’s a show for anyone who has a s——- boss. Warning: A show in development with lamentable magic tricks we purchased at the mall.”

Spiegelworld has workshopped shows for Las Vegas in Edinburgh before, Cosmopolitan’s “Vegas Nocturne” in 2013, and The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes’ “Atomic Saloon Show” in 2018.

But unlike those productions, “Lady Magic” has no room booked, in Vegas or anywhere else.

“There are not many options. I mean, there are so many magic shows,” Mollison says, as if thinking through the options. “Why are we doing a magic show? This is a disastrous idea!”

Don’t believe it. Spiegelworld doesn’t develop shows in Nipton and run them in Scotland without a plan to put them on stage. We’re confident Mr. Volcano will be revived, in Las Vegas or in some other magical destination.

Franco’s a 10

Franco celebrated a comparatively quiet 10th anniversary of his show at Linq Hotel. Franco arrived as the beguiling champ of “America’s Got Talent” in 2015. He’s now a beguiling established Las Vegas star, father of two, with a slick hit show at his self-named theater. Franco and his team had dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steak at Harrah’s on Tuesday night.

If you expect giant golden balloons signifying “10” were brought to the scene, correct. Franco is planning a more formal celebration in a month or so, possibly a week of press invites. His style is to keep the fanfare to a minimum.

Allstars of Magic

David Saxe Productions has opened “Allstars of Magic” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. Emily England, well-known for her rollerskating act with her brother Billy England, is co-star. She has become an adept magician along with her high-velocity spinning routine, long a favorite in “Absinthe.”

As noted a few weeks back bird specialist Jason Byrne, comedy-magic vet Lorenzo Clark, longtime Strip showman Russ Merlin, and famed fire performer Mondre co-star in the production. This 4 p.m. vehicle is fun for the entire family. Saxe notes the talent and cast’s zeal to perform. There is a lot of upshot with the “Allstars.”

A bow to the culture

The first Los Angeles Tribune Global Magicians Hall of Fame awards were doled out last month, at Flamingo Library Theater (the off-Strip community center is relentlessly magical).

The venerable Los Angeles Tribune is an online pub these days, with magic producer Tim Wise and L.A. Tribune CEO Moe Rock carrying the mantle for an annual awards presentation.

Magic deacon Fielding West was presented the Maestro Magic and Mirth Award. Quirky title, but we’re less concerned with the name of the award than the fact that West has been recognized. He’s a gem. Veteran Planet Hollywood headliner Angel, Lynette Chappell of the Siegfried and Roy dynasty, and Westgate Cabaret headliner Jen Kramer were among the honorees. The full list of those who were lauded is below.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

The 2025 Inductees to the Los Angeles Tribune's Global Magicians Hall of Fame

July 7, 2025, Flamingo Library Theater

Gay Blackstone – Steward of Magic's Grand Legacy

Diana Zimmerman – The Enchantress Who Transcended the Stage

Fielding West – The Maestro of Magic and Mirth

Howard Hamburg – The Unsung Virtuoso of Card Magic

Criss Angel: Greatest Of All Time award

Recognition Awards

Lynette Chappell – Supporting Magic Philanthropic Award

Connie Boyd – Innovation Award

Margaret Steele – Literary Award

Jen Kramer – Performance Achievement Award

Vanish Magazine (Paul Romhany) – Media Excellence Award

Kyle and Mistie Knight – Influencing Social Media Award

Benjamin Barnes – Contributing to Community Philanthropic Award

Kevin James – Inventive Performance Award

Luna Shimada – Adelaide Herrmann Award

Dorothy Dietrich – Houdini's Legacy Award

Presenters (partial list)

- Moe Rock

- Lance Burton

- Nick Lewin

- Alan Ackerman

- Bill Smith

- Mike Hammer

- Colin Cloud

- Mike Michaels

- The Conjurors

PERFORMANCES BY:

- Fielding West

- Kyle & Mistie Knight

- Stephane Vanel

- Luna Shimada

- Steve Owens

Hosted by Tim Wise, co-founder of the Hall of Fame and longtime magic producer, the event will also feature a special segment led by Connie Boyd, founder of the Magical Women project, showcasing female contributions to the art of magic — not through rhetoric, but through results.

