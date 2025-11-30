BSB member on Sphere extension: ‘It’d be great’

Nick Carter cut the ribbon and shot the breeze during an appearance on the Strip on Saturday.

On Saturday night on the Strip, a member of the band that helped save entertainment in Las Vegas this summer said,”I’ve never cut a ribbon before.”

So it’s been a year of firsts for Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.

Carter was the celeb ribbon-cutter at the opening of Fontainebleau’s Oasis Ice Rink, billed as the largest “real” ice rink on the Strip (that means real ice, not synthetic). The BSB stalwart made it a quick spin, cutting out so he could catch his son, Odin’s, baseball game. Yes, the kid is playing winter ball. His team was leading 15-0 at the time of Carter’s appearance.

Carter’s other team, Backstreet Boys, are prepping for a return of “Into The Millennium” at Sphere from Dec. 26-Jan. 3. The resurgent boy-banders continue Feb. 5-15. The band’s initial 21 series totally sold out, blowing up business in an otherwise lackluster summer for shows in Las Vegas.

As midlevel stage shows reported sales dipping from 20 to 50 percent this year, BSB spun the meter at Bulbous Wonder. Their undeniable demand has heightened speculation that band will extend into the spring, summer, and even longer. Maybe make it an Eagles-like residency, where they can play as long as they want.

I asked Carter if such speculation was rooted in reality. He’s definitely not ruling out an extension.

“You never know, rumors can sometimes be true,” Carter said as he walked from the Oasis event.”Obviously I love being here. This is a great show. People are still learning about it. There are people who havne’t seen it. I think it’d be great.”

The original BSB lineup of Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough are reviewing updates to the show. But details are verboten.

“We are working on some some stuff, some new songs that we could potentially be added to the show,” Carter said with a grin. “A lot of it is top-secret stuff that we’re working on, but we have really big things in store for next year.”

Carter is a music fan along with a star performer. He likes what he’s seen with Sphere residency announcements of Zac Brown Band (opening this weekend) and No Doubt playing the venue.

“These are great artists, and I’m not just saying that,” Carter said. “I love it, because it’s, bringing a lot of great music back. “This is a new way to experience great music again, essentially. These artists are great for a reason, and the Sphere is helping to rebrand them. It’s exciting to be a part of it.”

White out

The guy who looked like Dana White flinging about $5K inn $100 bills onto the dance floor at The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on Saturday night, was.

And, the guy who looked like McLean, arriving with an entourage just at he end of Gold Rush’s set, also was.

G! Look who’s here!

Sax star Kenny G joined the Jonas Brothers at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night on “Coming Home This Christmas” and “My Heart Will Go On.” This was an unbilled appearance in sold-out show.

A podcast we didn’t know we need …

Has arrived. Piff the Magic Dragon’s “What Happened in Vegas” premiered last week, featuring Piff as host alongside sidekick and fellow entertainment pro Paul Dabeck.

Penn Jillette is the show’s first guest. This is a 90-minute odyssey (peppered with some salty language), in which Jillette claims he’s not wearing pants. True, technically.

What is also fact is Jillette is cast in Timothy Chalamet’s latest film, “Marty Supreme,” in which Chalamet plays a ping-pong ace in the 1950s. Jillette is also Pop in the “Piff & Pops Magic Shop” tour of the U.K. next year.

Piff’s upcoming guests include Carrot Top, Dita Von Teese and Jimmy the Usher who “accidentally worked for the mob for a year.”

Dabeck was chosen as co-host because he is “the least busy” of Piff’s friends, though he launched the righteous new cabaret venue Ghost Light Lounge on Halloween. The venue at 4180 W. Desert Inn Road Suite A2 is still in its formative stages, but is a chic little entertainment spot for developing or fully realized concepts.

What else … Ah, Piff continues as headliner at Flamingo Showroom, where this month he celebrated his 10th anniversary.

At 176, and counting

Some time ago I wrote a story about a fan of “Mystere” who’d seen Treasure Island’s Cirque show 100 times. John Hunt is still at it. On Nov. 16 he attended No. 175 and 176. He’s within striking distance of 200, and we’ll be there if and when it happens.

Great Moments in Social Media

Kevin and Erin Sucher posted a pic on Nov. 21, from their dinner at Grape Street in Downtown Summerlin. From Kevin’s post, “Very rare night with the love of my life. Thank you F1.”

I’d thought the Suchers picked up some extra gig work at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and were celebrating. Not even close. Their yacht rock show at 1923 Prohibition Bar at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian was dark. This is an annual development, because the F1 track limits access to the resort. Regardless, the couple looked very snugly on their night off.

Cool Hang Alert

See above. The Suchers’ buoyant presentation runs 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. If you have a captain’s cap, wear it. Go to 1923lv.com for intel.

