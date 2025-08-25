Bruno Mars to play New Year’s Eve shows at Dolby Live

Bruno Mars has extended his residency at Dolby Live with two shows over New Year’s Eve.

Bruno Mars is celebrating New Year’s Eve at a familiar party annex.

Mars is to headline Dolby Live at Park MGM on Dec. 30-31 (tickets on sale 10 a..m. Pacific time Friday). Mars opened his routinely extended residency on New Year’s Eve 2016, and other than the COVID shutdown in 2020 has performed every NYE at the theater.

On Friday, Mars marked his 100th show at Dolby Live (and earlier, Park Theater). MGM Resorts International presented him with a gold David Yurman necklace prior to that show.

The two dates are Mars’ last announced performances, a hint that he might have plans outside Dolby Live for ‘26. Typically his extensions are for several dates. Mr. “24K Magic” is currently headlining nine-show series ending Sept. 6.

