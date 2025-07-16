Bruno Mars still having fun with debt reports

Bruno Mars is shrugging off reports that he owes MGM Resorts money. His IG post indicates he’s keeping his sense of humor.

Bruno Mars says not to read anything into his whimsical Instagram post this week, where he ran along the stage at SoFi Stadium to the theme from “Rocky” claiming to be “almost out of debt.”

“Just a joke,” Mars said in a text message Tuesday, responding to an inquiry about what he was up to in instant-classic IG post from Monday.

You might have heard about or seen this video, in which Mars is shown sprinting for the crowd as he made an unbilled appearance with Rosé at Sunday’s “Blackpink Deadline World Tour” performance.

The Dolby Live headliner and The Pinky Ring proprietor teamed with K-pop sensation on their hit “APT.”

Monday, Mars posted a video of himself dashing on the stage’s runway and pointing at the crowd: “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!! ��.”

Confetti falls from the sky as the crowd goes nuts.

This is the latest in a pattern of Mars making mirth from reports of being in gambling debt with his Strip partnership company, MGM Resorts International. He famously joked in June 2023 profile, after being asked if he wanted to respond to the reports, ““Absolutely not! I love the lore that I am a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob. I can work with that.”

Mars also runs a routine in his show at Dolby Live, speaking into a gold-colored mobile phone from the 1980s. He tells his lady, who ghosted him after the internet blew up with him allegedly owing the casino money. “This is me! I have a hit record! I’ve got money!”

Mars does have money. He and his backing band, The Hooligans, were hired to play the Starbucks Leadership Experience at Allegiant Stadium in June. Veteran booking agent Jay Siegen (who has arranged corporate or private appearances for Celine Dion, Beyonce, Harry Styles, The Killers and Imagine Dragons) says such an appearance runs between $4-5 million.

The money talk started after Mars after a NewsNation story in March 2024 reported he owed some $50 million in gambling losses to MGM Resorts. The story pieced together a relationship in which Mars continues to extend his Dolby Live residency to pay down the debt.

MGM Resorts quickly responded to the questions about Mars’ standing with the company: “We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe.

“MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

MGM officials declined to comment further on Mars’ IG post this week. The “24K” hitmaker returns to Dolby Live for nine shows beginning Aug. 22. I have a feeling we’ll see him on New Year’s Eve, too.

Cool Hang Alert

Pop 40 plays 7-10 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) Friday at Wahoo’s, the burgeoning live-music haunt at 10430 South Eastern Ave3nue in Henderson. Lily Arce heads up this powerhouse quintet. She’s a member of David Perrico and the Raiders House Band, among Perrico’s assortment of “Pop” projects. Perrico and Arce are also a prominent Las Vegas entertainment couple (they married). No cover for this musically superior experience.

