British star to make US debut on Las Vegas Strip

Voltaire at The Venetian has a headliner for the holidays. And then some.

British recording star Leona Lewis sets up for an eyebrow-raising, 33-show residency beginning Nov. 1. The series is dubbed “A Starry Night.” Lewis is a Christmas favorite in the U.K.

A belter as a vocalist, Lewis has never performed live in the U.S. She’ll have a chance to deliver her vision over a two-month run closing Jan. 3. Shows start at 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m.

Voltaire founder Michael Gruber says the broadened holiday theme — three weeks before Thanksgiving, through the Christmas season and landing after New Year’s Day — will spark interest in the production.

“I want this to be the one holiday show in Las Vegas that visitors need to see,” Gruber says. “And this is a star that has never performed publicly in the U.S., so this is her debut.”

The production inside Voltaire, which seems decorated with Christmas ornaments for its many disco balls, is the first all-ages show ever at the nightspot. Dita Von Teese’s burlesque production is Voltaire’s current headlining production. The Backstreet Boys turn up late Saturdays, after their shows at Sphere. Ashlee Simpson headlines the room Aug. 29-80 (sold out), and Sept. 19-27.

Lewis’ show is to show the “glitz and glam” of the holiday season. Fans will recognize best-selling hits “Bleeding Love,” “Better In Time.” A new Christmas classic, “One More Sleep,” is premiering in this series.

The 40-year-old Lewis scored with her debut album, 2007’s “Spirit,” going 10-times Platinum in the U.K. She has sold more than 35 million records (counting albums and singles) worldwide.

Lewis is also a favorite of the U.K. government, which awarded the Grammy nominee a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal this month.

Lewis says Christmas is an especially special time. Her most recent U.K. tour was “Christmas With Love,” following her hit album from 2013 with that name. She’s feeling a holiday vibe in Las Vegas.

“Christmas has always been such a special time for me and my family and there’s nothing quite like the energy of Las Vegas during the holidays,” the 40-year-old headliner says. “I cannot wait to take the stage and spread some holiday magic.”

Great Moments in Social Media

Dan and Shay and Post Malone (Posty, as a nickname) visited Backstreet Boys over the weekend. The band cut a great IG Reels video co-starring those stars, spoofing the “Full House” theme song and intro as “Full Sphere.” These guys miss nothing.

Dan and Shay and Posty joined John Mayer and Usher on the list of weekend visitors to “Into the Millennium” over the weekend. Usher was with his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, who is senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records, a label owned by Sony Music Entertainment. The couple posted a highlight clip on Usher’s X account.

New Music Alert

Bucky Heard and Bill Medley, aka The Righteous Brothers, have new albums out, or about to be.

Heard’s latest solo effort, “It Is What It Is (Till It Ain’t)” is out Friday. The lead single, title of the album, is a tear-it-up country rocker with heavy sax and guitar riffs. No word on maracas.

Medley’s”Straight From The Heart,” issued this past Valentine’s Day, is his first new album in more than a decade. The release features a collection of classic country ballads and eclectic duets with such artists as Michael McDonald, Vince Gill, Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin.

Medley is using the album to pay tribute to singers and songwriters he admires, tinged with country and blues. The Righteous Brothers just cleared their latest run at South Point Showroom last week, back Sept. 23-25, always worth a look-see.

Majestic’s magic

R.J. Owens, whose primary job is the baby character in “Mystere,” has developed a gem of a one-man magic show at Majestic Repertory Theatre. His role in the Cirque show has inspired the title, “Nobody Puts Baby in a Corner.”

Owens’ next performance in the July series is 10 p.m. Wednesday. There is talk of extending next month. These are old-school skills and a masterful showman. Example: Say the number “18” early in the show, and later reach into Owens’ pocket to find 18 cents. Magic!

And! Adam Szymkowicz’s “Clown Bar” is running through Aug. 17. This is the comedy’s third Las Vegas run. The story: Happy’s junkie brother, Timmy, meets his demise. Happy turns to his former occupation as a (checks notes) clown, to investigate. “But will Happy be able to go home again without getting sucked into the seedy clown underbelly of vice and violence?” Szymkowicz asks. You’ll need to hit Troy Heard’s Arts District theater to untangle this one.

Cool Hang Alert

Staying with Vegas hospitality icon Michael Gaughan’s resort, “ABBACADABRA: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute” runs 6:30 p.m. July 29-31 at South Point Showroom. ABBA’s music is imperishable — imperishable, I tell you! That is why we’re eager for this deal announce “ABBA Voyage” at Resorts World soon.

LEONA LEWIS IN 'A STARRY NIGHT'

Where: Voltaire at The Venetian.

When: 7 p.m. (doors), 8 p.m. (show) Nov. 1-Jan. 3.

Tickets: Starting at $75.

Information: "A Starry Night" is intended for all ages. General admission tickets start at $75 and will be available for purchase at voltairelv.com. VIP packages will also be available for purchase. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show time.

Dates:

